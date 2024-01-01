The Render component allows us to include a “partial”, a reusable Markdown snippet, onto a page.

It also accepts parameters that can be used as variables within the partial, so that even content which needs slight differences between usages can be turned into a partial.

Component

Hello, world! Hello {props.name} Hello world link (href=“%7Bprops.link%7D”) link (href=“/style-guide/components/render/“) import { Render } from "~/components" < Render file = "hello" params = {{ name : "world" , link : "/style-guide/components/render/" }} /> { /* Hello, {props.name}! Hello `{props.name}` Hello <code>{props.name}</code> [link]({props.link}) <a href={props.link}>link</a> */ }

Inputs

file string : This should be the name of the partial, without the containing directory or file extension. For example, /partials/style-guide/hello.mdx would be file="hello" .

product string (optional): By default, it will look for partials in the same product folder as the current page. You can use this to specify a different product.

params object (optional): If you wish to substitute values inside your partial, you can use pass params which can be referenced in your partial. Refer to params.

Partials

Partials only have one optional frontmatter property, which is params . This takes an array of strings, which should be the expected parameters. When this is defined, but those parameters are not passed, an error will be thrown.

/src/content/partials/style-guide/hello.mdx --- params : - name --- Hello, { props . name } !

Params

In the above example, you will notice there is:

A params input on the Render component A params property in the frontmatter. A reference to props.name .

Input

When using the params input on the Render component, you can write a JavaScript object which is later available inside the partial.

Frontmatter

The params frontmatter property on a partial expects an array of strings, containing the “expected parameters”. This is so that if your partial requires parameters to be passed, and none are passed, we can warn the user.

Props