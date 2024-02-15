When you use a static IP address, Magic WAN Connector can also act as a DHCP server in your network. To enable this feature:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.

Go to Magic WAN > Sites.

Select your site > Edit.

Select Network.

In LAN configuration, select the LAN where you want to enable DHCP server.

Select Edit.

Under Addressing, select Static, and enter the static IP address for your Connector.