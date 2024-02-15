Cloudflare Docs
Magic WAN
Cloudflare Docs
Magic WAN
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Magic WAN
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. ...
  6. DHCP options
  7. DHCP server

DHCP server

When you use a static IP address, Magic WAN Connector can also act as a DHCP server in your network. To enable this feature:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.

  2. Go to Magic WAN > Sites.

  3. Select your site > Edit.

  4. Select Network.

  5. In LAN configuration, select the LAN where you want to enable DHCP server.

  6. Select Edit.

  7. Under Addressing, select Static, and enter the static IP address for your Connector.

  8. Select This is a DHCP Server. You also have to specify:

    • The DNS server address
    • The DHCP pool start
    • The DHCP pool end

    For example:

    An example of how to configure you Magic WAN Connector LAN