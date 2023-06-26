Cloudflare Docs
Style Guide
Style Guide
Use this guide when writing any content for product, including the dashboard and documentation.

Understanding Cloudflare style is the first step in being able to write, review, and edit documentation. Adhering to Cloudflare style ensures consistency across the company’s documentation and promotes the following benefits:

  • A professional and reliable product image
  • A seamless customer experience across Cloudflare products
  • Minimized customer confusion
  • Simplified translation process