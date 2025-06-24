 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Microsoft 365 journaling setup

When you receive an email, the email lands on your Microsoft 365 inbox, and then Email Security receives a copy of that email. The following email flow shows how this works:

Email flow when setting up Microsoft 365 with Email Security.

To enable Microsoft 365 journaling deployment:

  1. Log in to Zero Trust.
  2. Select Zero Trust.
  3. Select Email Security.
  4. Select Overview: If you have not purchased Email Security, select Contact Sales. Otherwise, select Set up.
  5. Select BCC/Journaling.
  6. Select Integrate with MS > Authorize.

Integrate with Microsoft 365

To integrate with Microsoft 365:

  1. Name integration: Add your integration name, then select Continue.
  2. Authorize integration:
    • Select Authorize. Selecting Authorize will take you to the Microsoft Sign in page where you will have to enter your email address.
    • Once you enter your email address, select Next.
    • After selecting Next, the dashboard will show you a dialog box with a list of requested permissions. Select Accept to authorize Email Security. Upon authorization, you will be redirected to a page where you can review details and enroll the integration.
  3. Review details: Review your integration details, then:
    • Select Complete Email Security set up where you will be able to connect your domains and configure auto-moves.
    • Select Continue to Email Security.

Continue with Connect your domains for the next steps.

Connect your domains

On the Set up Email Security page:

  1. Connect domains: Select at least one domain. Then, select Continue.
  2. (Optional) Add manual domains: Select Add domain name to manually enter additional domains. Then, select Continue.
  3. (Optional) Adjust hop count: Enter the number of hops. Then, select Continue.
  4. (Optional, select Skip for now to skip this step) Move messages: Refer to Auto-moves to configure auto-moves. Then, select Continue.
  5. Configure service address with your third party email provider: Copy and paste the service address into your third-party email provider to allow BCC/Journaling: <account tag>@CF-emailsecurity.com.
  6. Review details: Review your connected domains. Then, select Go to domains.

Your domains are now added successfully.

To view your connected domains:

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Locate your domain, select the three dots > View domain. Selecting View domain will display information about your domain.

Next steps

Enable logs to send detection data to an endpoint of your choice.