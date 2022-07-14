Cloudflare Docs
Logs
The following table represents the comparison operators that are supported and example values. Filters are added as escaped JSON strings formatted as {"key":"<field>","operator":"<comparison_operator>","value":"<value>"}.

  • Refer to the Log fields page for a list of fields related to each dataset.

  • Comparison operators define how values must relate to fields in the log line for an expression to return true.

  • Values represent the data associated with fields.

NameOperator NotationSupported Field Types
EnglishStringIntBoolArrayObjectExample (operator in bold)
Equaleq{\"key\":\"ClientRequestHost\",\"operator\":\"eq\",\"value\":\"example.com\"}
Not equal!eq{\"key\":\"ClientCountry\",\"operator\":\"!eq\",\"value\":\"ca\"}
Less thanlt{\"key\":\"BotScore\",\"operator\":\"lt\",\"value\":\"30\"}
Less than
or equal		leq{\"key\":\"BotScore\",\"operator\":\"leq\",\"value\":\"30\"}
Greater thangt{\"key\":\"BotScore\",\"operator\":\"gt\",\"value\":\"30\"}
Greater than
or equal		geq{\"key\":\"BotScore\",\"operator\":\"geq\",\"value\":\"30\"}
Starts
with		startsWith{\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"startsWith\",\"value\":\"/foo\"}
Ends
with		endsWith{\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"endsWith\",\"value\":\"/foo\"}
Does not
start with		!startsWith{\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"!startsWith\",\"value\":\"/foo\"}
Does not
end with		!endsWith{\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"!endsWith\",\"value\":\"/foo\"}
Containscontains{\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"contains\",\"value\":\"/static\"}
Does not
contain		!contains{\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"!contains\",\"value\":\"/static\"}
Value is in
a set of values		in{\"key\":\"EdgeResponseStatus\",\"operator\":\"in\",\"value\":[200,201]}
Value is not
in a set of values		!in{\"key\":\"EdgeResponseStatus\",\"operator\":\"!in\",\"value\":[200,201]}

The filter field has limits of approximately 30 operators and 1000 bytes. Anything exceeding this value will return an error.

Logical Operators

  • Filters can be connected using AND, OR logical operators.

  • Logical operators can be nested.

Here are some examples of how the logical operators can be implemented. X, Y and Z are used to represent filter criteria:

  • X AND Y AND Z - {"where":{"and":[{X},{Y},{Z}]}}

  • X OR Y OR Z - {"where":{"or":[{X},{Y},{Z}]}}

  • X AND (Y OR Z) - {"where":{"and":[{X}, {"or":[{Y},{Z}]}]}}

  • (X AND Y) OR Z - {"where":{"or":[{"and": [{X},{Y}]},{Z}]}}

Example request using cURL:

curl -s -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/logpush/jobs \
-H 'X-Auth-Key: <KEY>' \
-H 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"name":"static-assets",
"logpull_options":"fields=RayID,ClientIP,EdgeStartTimestamp&timestamps=rfc3339&CVE-2021-44228=true",
"dataset": "http_requests",
"filter":"{\"where\":{\"and\":[{\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"contains\",\"value\":\"/static\"},{\"key\":\"ClientRequestHost\",\"operator\":\"eq\",\"value\":\"example.com\"}]}}",
"destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2/"
}' | jq .