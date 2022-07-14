Filters

The following table represents the comparison operators that are supported and example values. Filters are added as escaped JSON strings formatted as {"key":"<field>","operator":"<comparison_operator>","value":"<value>"} .

Refer to the Log fields page for a list of fields related to each dataset.

Comparison operators define how values must relate to fields in the log line for an expression to return true.

Values represent the data associated with fields.

Name Operator Notation Supported Field Types English String Int Bool Array Object Example (operator in bold) Equal eq ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ {\"key\":\"ClientRequestHost\",\"operator\":\"eq\",\"value\":\"example.com\"} Not equal !eq ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ {\"key\":\"ClientCountry\",\"operator\":\"!eq\",\"value\":\"ca\"} Less than lt ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ {\"key\":\"BotScore\",\"operator\":\"lt\",\"value\":\"30\"} Less than

or equal leq ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ {\"key\":\"BotScore\",\"operator\":\"leq\",\"value\":\"30\"} Greater than gt ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ {\"key\":\"BotScore\",\"operator\":\"gt\",\"value\":\"30\"} Greater than

or equal geq ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ {\"key\":\"BotScore\",\"operator\":\"geq\",\"value\":\"30\"} Starts

with startsWith ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ {\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"startsWith\",\"value\":\"/foo\"} Ends

with endsWith ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ {\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"endsWith\",\"value\":\"/foo\"} Does not

start with !startsWith ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ {\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"!startsWith\",\"value\":\"/foo\"} Does not

end with !endsWith ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ {\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"!endsWith\",\"value\":\"/foo\"} Contains contains ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ {\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"contains\",\"value\":\"/static\"} Does not

contain !contains ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ {\"key\":\"ClientRequestPath\",\"operator\":\"!contains\",\"value\":\"/static\"} Value is in

a set of values in ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ {\"key\":\"EdgeResponseStatus\",\"operator\":\"in\",\"value\":[200,201]} Value is not

in a set of values !in ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ {\"key\":\"EdgeResponseStatus\",\"operator\":\"!in\",\"value\":[200,201]}

The filter field has limits of approximately 30 operators and 1000 bytes. Anything exceeding this value will return an error. Note Filtering is not supported on the following data types: objects , array[int] , array[object] . For the Firewall events dataset, the following fields are not supported: Action, Kind, MatchIndex, Metadata, OriginatorRayID, RuleID and Source. For the Gateway HTTP dataset, the following fields are not supported: Downloaded File Names, Uploaded File Names.

​​ Logical Operators

Filters can be connected using AND , OR logical operators.

Logical operators can be nested.

Here are some examples of how the logical operators can be implemented. X , Y and Z are used to represent filter criteria:

X AND Y AND Z - {"where":{"and":[{X},{Y},{Z}]}}

X OR Y OR Z - {"where":{"or":[{X},{Y},{Z}]}}

X AND (Y OR Z) - {"where":{"and":[{X}, {"or":[{Y},{Z}]}]}}

(X AND Y) OR Z - {"where":{"or":[{"and": [{X},{Y}]},{Z}]}}

Example request using cURL: