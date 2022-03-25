Set up 1.1.1.1 - iOS

1.1.1.1: Faster Internet External link icon Open external link is the preferred method of setting up 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver and 1.1.1.1 for Families in iOS devices. It allows you to automatically configure your phone to use 1.1.1.1 on any network you connect to, and solves iOS inability of using an alternative DNS resolver in cellular connections.

The app also allows you to enable encryption for DNS queries or enable WARP mode , which keeps all your HTTP traffic private and secure, including your DNS queries to 1.1.1.1.

You can select between the options available in the app’s settings. By default, 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet is configured to WARP mode.

​​ Set up 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet

Download 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet from the App Store External link icon Open external link for free. Launch 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet and accept the Terms of Service. Install the VPN profile that allows your phone to connect securely to 1.1.1.1. Toggle the WARP button to Connected.

​​ Enable 1.1.1.1 for Families

Open 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet. Tap the menu button. Select Advanced > Connection options. In DNS settings > 1.1.1.1 for Families, select the option you want to use.

​​ Configure 1.1.1.1 manually

If you configure 1.1.1.1 manually, you will have to do it for every WiFi network your device connects to. This method does not work for cellular connections.

Take note of any DNS addresses you might have set up, and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

Go to Settings > WiFi. Select the ‘i’ icon next to the WiFi network you are connected to. Scroll down and select Configure DNS. Change the configuration from Automatic to Manual. Select Add Server. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.2 1.0.0.2 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.3 1.0.0.3 Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1112 2606:4700:4700::1002 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1113 2606:4700:4700::1003 Select Save.