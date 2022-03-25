Set up 1.1.1.1 - iOS
1.1.1.1: Faster Internet is the preferred method of setting up 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver and 1.1.1.1 for Families in iOS devices. It allows you to automatically configure your phone to use 1.1.1.1 on any network you connect to, and solves iOS inability of using an alternative DNS resolver in cellular connections.
The app also allows you to enable encryption for DNS queries or enable WARP mode , which keeps all your HTTP traffic private and secure, including your DNS queries to 1.1.1.1.
You can select between the options available in the app’s settings. By default, 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet is configured to WARP mode.
Set up 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet
- Download 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet from the App Store for free.
- Launch 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet and accept the Terms of Service.
- Install the VPN profile that allows your phone to connect securely to 1.1.1.1.
- Toggle the WARP button to Connected.
Enable 1.1.1.1 for Families
- Open 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet.
- Tap the menu button.
- Select Advanced > Connection options.
- In DNS settings > 1.1.1.1 for Families, select the option you want to use.
Configure 1.1.1.1 manually
Take note of any DNS addresses you might have set up, and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
- Go to Settings > WiFi.
- Select the ‘i’ icon next to the WiFi network you are connected to.
- Scroll down and select Configure DNS.
- Change the configuration from Automatic to Manual.
- Select Add Server.
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver1.1.1.11.0.0.1
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.21.0.0.2
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.31.0.0.3
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
- Select Save.