This guide will instruct you through:
- Writing a JavaScript class that defines a Durable Object.
- Using Durable Objects SQL API to query a Durable Object's private, embedded SQLite database.
- Instantiating and communicating with a Durable Object from another Worker.
- Deploying a Durable Object and a Worker that communicates with a Durable Object.
If you wish to learn more about Durable Objects, refer to What are Durable Objects?.
If you want to skip the steps and get started quickly, click on the button below.
This creates a repository in your GitHub account and deploys the application to Cloudflare Workers. Use this option if you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, and wish to skip the step-by-step guidance.
You may wish to manually follow the steps if you are new to Cloudflare Workers.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You will access your Durable Object from a Worker. Your Worker application is an interface to interact with your Durable Object.
To create a Worker project, run:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- durable-object-starter
yarn create cloudflare durable-object-starter
pnpm create cloudflare@latest durable-object-starter
Running
create cloudflare@latest will install Wrangler, the Workers CLI. You will use Wrangler to test and deploy your project.
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker + Durable Objects.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
This will create a new directory, which will include either a
src/index.js or
src/index.ts file to write your code and a
wrangler.jsonc configuration file.
Move into your new directory:
Before you create and access a Durable Object, its behavior must be defined by an ordinary exported JavaScript class.
Your
MyDurableObject class will have a constructor with two parameters. The first parameter,
ctx, passed to the class constructor contains state specific to the Durable Object, including methods for accessing storage. The second parameter,
env, contains any bindings you have associated with the Worker when you uploaded it.
Workers communicate with a Durable Object using remote-procedure call. Public methods on a Durable Object class are exposed as RPC methods to be called by another Worker.
Your file should now look like:
In the code above, you have:
- Defined a RPC method,
sayHello(), that can be called by a Worker to communicate with a Durable Object.
- Accessed a Durable Object's attached storage, which is a private SQLite database only accessible to the object, using SQL API methods (
sql.exec()) available on
ctx.storage.
- Returned an object representing the single row query result using
one(), which checks that the query result has exactly one row.
- Return the
greetingcolumn from the row object result.
A Worker is used to access Durable Objects.
To communicate with a Durable Object, the Worker's fetch handler should look like the following:
In the code above, you have:
- Exported your Worker's main event handlers, such as the
fetch()handler for receiving HTTP requests.
- Passed
envinto the
fetch()handler. Bindings are delivered as a property of the environment object passed as the second parameter when an event handler or class constructor is invoked.
- Constructed a stub for a Durable Object instance based on the provided name. A stub is a client object used to send messages to the Durable Object.
- Called a Durable Object by invoking a RPC method,
sayHello(), on the Durable Object, which returns a
Hello, World!string greeting.
- Received an HTTP response back to the client by constructing a HTTP Response with
return new Response().
Refer to Access a Durable Object from a Worker to learn more about communicating with a Durable Object.
Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform. The Durable Object bindings in your Worker project's Wrangler configuration file will include a binding name (for this guide, use
MY_DURABLE_OBJECT) and the class name (
MyDurableObject).
The
bindings section contains the following fields:
name- Required. The binding name to use within your Worker.
class_name- Required. The class name you wish to bind to.
script_name- Optional. Defaults to the current environment's Worker code.
You declare each Durable Object class your Worker exports in the
exports field of your Wrangler configuration file. Cloudflare uses this declaration to provision a namespace for the class the first time you deploy, and to manage its lifecycle on later deploys (rename, delete, transfer).
The minimal
exports block to register a new Durable Object class with SQLite storage looks like:
Refer to Durable Object class exports to learn more about declaring and managing Durable Object classes. If you have an existing Worker on the legacy
migrations array, refer to Durable Object class migrations (legacy).
To test your Durable Object locally, run
wrangler dev:
In your console, you should see a
Hello world string returned by the Durable Object.
To deploy your Durable Object Worker:
Once deployed, you should be able to see your newly created Durable Object Worker on the Cloudflare dashboard.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
Preview your Durable Object Worker at
<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.
Your final code should look like this:
By finishing this tutorial, you have:
- Successfully created a Durable Object
- Called the Durable Object by invoking a RPC method
- Deployed the Durable Object globally
- Create Durable Object stubs
- Access Durable Objects Storage
- Miniflare ↗ - Helpful tools for mocking and testing your Durable Objects.