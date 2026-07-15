Getting started

Overview Quick start Prerequisites 1. Create a Worker project 2. Write a Durable Object class using SQL API 3. Instantiate and communicate with a Durable Object 4. Configure Durable Object bindings 5. Configure Durable Object class with SQLite storage backend 6. Develop a Durable Object Worker locally 7. Deploy your Durable Object Worker Summary and final code Related resources

This guide will instruct you through:

Writing a JavaScript class that defines a Durable Object.

Using Durable Objects SQL API to query a Durable Object's private, embedded SQLite database.

Instantiating and communicating with a Durable Object from another Worker.

Deploying a Durable Object and a Worker that communicates with a Durable Object.

If you wish to learn more about Durable Objects, refer to What are Durable Objects?.

Quick start

If you want to skip the steps and get started quickly, click on the button below.

This creates a repository in your GitHub account and deploys the application to Cloudflare Workers. Use this option if you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, and wish to skip the step-by-step guidance.

You may wish to manually follow the steps if you are new to Cloudflare Workers.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Create a Worker project

You will access your Durable Object from a Worker. Your Worker application is an interface to interact with your Durable Object.

To create a Worker project, run:

npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- durable-object-starter yarn create cloudflare durable-object-starter pnpm create cloudflare@latest durable-object-starter

Running create cloudflare@latest will install Wrangler, the Workers CLI. You will use Wrangler to test and deploy your project.

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker + Durable Objects .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

This will create a new directory, which will include either a src/index.js or src/index.ts file to write your code and a wrangler.jsonc configuration file.

Move into your new directory:

cd durable-object-starter

Adding a Durable Object to an existing Worker To add a Durable Object to an existing Worker, you need to: Modify the code of the existing Worker to include the following: export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject < Env > { constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { // Required, as we're extending the base class. super (ctx, env) } { /* Define your Durable Object methods here */ } } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { const stub = env. MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . getByName ( new URL (request.url).pathname); { /* Access your Durable Object methods here */ } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Update the Wrangler configuration file of your existing Worker to bind the Durable Object to the Worker.

2. Write a Durable Object class using SQL API

Before you create and access a Durable Object, its behavior must be defined by an ordinary exported JavaScript class.

Note If you do not use JavaScript or TypeScript, you will need a shim ↗ to translate your class definition to a JavaScript class.

Your MyDurableObject class will have a constructor with two parameters. The first parameter, ctx , passed to the class constructor contains state specific to the Durable Object, including methods for accessing storage. The second parameter, env , contains any bindings you have associated with the Worker when you uploaded it.

export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( ctx , env ) { // Required, as we're extending the base class. super (ctx, env); } } export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject < Env > { constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { // Required, as we're extending the base class. super (ctx, env) } } from workers import DurableObject class MyDurableObject ( DurableObject ): def __init__ (self, ctx, env): super (). __init__ (ctx, env)

Workers communicate with a Durable Object using remote-procedure call. Public methods on a Durable Object class are exposed as RPC methods to be called by another Worker.

Your file should now look like:

export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( ctx , env ) { // Required, as we're extending the base class. super (ctx, env); } async sayHello () { let result = this .ctx.storage.sql . exec ( "SELECT 'Hello, World!' as greeting" ) . one (); return result.greeting; } } export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject < Env > { constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { // Required, as we're extending the base class. super (ctx, env) } async sayHello () : Promise < string > { let result = this .ctx.storage.sql . exec ( "SELECT 'Hello, World!' as greeting" ) . one (); return result.greeting; } } from workers import DurableObject class MyDurableObject ( DurableObject ): async def say_hello (self): result = self .ctx.storage.sql.exec( "SELECT 'Hello, World!' as greeting" ).one() return result.greeting

In the code above, you have:

Defined a RPC method, sayHello() , that can be called by a Worker to communicate with a Durable Object. Accessed a Durable Object's attached storage, which is a private SQLite database only accessible to the object, using SQL API methods ( sql.exec() ) available on ctx.storage . Returned an object representing the single row query result using one() , which checks that the query result has exactly one row. Return the greeting column from the row object result.

3. Instantiate and communicate with a Durable Object

Note Durable Objects do not receive requests directly from the Internet. Durable Objects receive requests from Workers or other Durable Objects. This is achieved by configuring a binding in the calling Worker for each Durable Object class that you would like it to be able to talk to. These bindings must be configured at upload time. Methods exposed by the binding can be used to communicate with particular Durable Objects.

A Worker is used to access Durable Objects.

To communicate with a Durable Object, the Worker's fetch handler should look like the following:

export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const stub = env. MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . getByName ( new URL (request.url).pathname); const greeting = await stub. sayHello (); return new Response (greeting); }, }; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { const stub = env. MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . getByName ( new URL (request.url).pathname); const greeting = await stub. sayHello (); return new Response (greeting); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; from workers import handler, Response, WorkerEntrypoint from urllib.parse import urlparse class Default ( WorkerEntrypoint ): async def fetch (request): url = urlparse(request.url) stub = self .env. MY_DURABLE_OBJECT .getByName(url.path) greeting = await stub.say_hello() return Response(greeting)

In the code above, you have:

Exported your Worker's main event handlers, such as the fetch() handler for receiving HTTP requests. Passed env into the fetch() handler. Bindings are delivered as a property of the environment object passed as the second parameter when an event handler or class constructor is invoked. Constructed a stub for a Durable Object instance based on the provided name. A stub is a client object used to send messages to the Durable Object. Called a Durable Object by invoking a RPC method, sayHello() , on the Durable Object, which returns a Hello, World! string greeting. Received an HTTP response back to the client by constructing a HTTP Response with return new Response() .

Refer to Access a Durable Object from a Worker to learn more about communicating with a Durable Object.

4. Configure Durable Object bindings

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform. The Durable Object bindings in your Worker project's Wrangler configuration file will include a binding name (for this guide, use MY_DURABLE_OBJECT ) and the class name ( MyDurableObject ).

{ "durable_objects" : { "bindings" : [ { "name" : "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" , "class_name" : "MyDurableObject" } ] } } [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" class_name = "MyDurableObject"

The bindings section contains the following fields:

name - Required. The binding name to use within your Worker.

- Required. The binding name to use within your Worker. class_name - Required. The class name you wish to bind to.

- Required. The class name you wish to bind to. script_name - Optional. Defaults to the current environment's Worker code.

5. Configure Durable Object class with SQLite storage backend

You declare each Durable Object class your Worker exports in the exports field of your Wrangler configuration file. Cloudflare uses this declaration to provision a namespace for the class the first time you deploy, and to manage its lifecycle on later deploys (rename, delete, transfer).

The minimal exports block to register a new Durable Object class with SQLite storage looks like:

{ "exports" : { "MyDurableObject" : { "type" : "durable-object" , "storage" : "sqlite" } } } [ exports . MyDurableObject ] type = "durable-object" storage = "sqlite"

Refer to Durable Object class exports to learn more about declaring and managing Durable Object classes. If you have an existing Worker on the legacy migrations array, refer to Durable Object class migrations (legacy).

6. Develop a Durable Object Worker locally

To test your Durable Object locally, run wrangler dev :

npx wrangler dev

In your console, you should see a Hello world string returned by the Durable Object.

7. Deploy your Durable Object Worker

To deploy your Durable Object Worker:

npx wrangler deploy

Once deployed, you should be able to see your newly created Durable Object Worker on the Cloudflare dashboard.

Preview your Durable Object Worker at <YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev .

Summary and final code

Your final code should look like this:

import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( ctx , env ) { // Required, as we are extending the base class. super (ctx, env); } async sayHello () { let result = this .ctx.storage.sql . exec ( "SELECT 'Hello, World!' as greeting" ) . one (); return result.greeting; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const stub = env. MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . getByName ( new URL (request.url).pathname); const greeting = await stub. sayHello (); return new Response (greeting); }, }; index.ts ts import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject < Env > { constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { // Required, as we are extending the base class. super (ctx, env) } async sayHello () : Promise < string > { let result = this .ctx.storage.sql . exec ( "SELECT 'Hello, World!' as greeting" ) . one (); return result.greeting; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { const stub = env. MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . getByName ( new URL (request.url).pathname); const greeting = await stub. sayHello (); return new Response (greeting); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; from workers import DurableObject, handler, Response from urllib.parse import urlparse class MyDurableObject ( DurableObject ): async def say_hello (self): result = self .ctx.storage.sql.exec( "SELECT 'Hello, World!' as greeting" ).one() return result.greeting class Default ( WorkerEntrypoint ): async def fetch (self, request): url = urlparse(request.url) stub = self .env. MY_DURABLE_OBJECT .getByName(url.path) greeting = await stub.say_hello() return Response(greeting)

By finishing this tutorial, you have:

Successfully created a Durable Object

Called the Durable Object by invoking a RPC method

Deployed the Durable Object globally