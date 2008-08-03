Redirects
To apply custom redirects on a Worker with static assets, declare your redirects in a plain text file called
_redirects without a file extension, in the static asset directory of your project. This file will not itself be served as a static asset, but will instead be parsed by Workers and its rules will be applied to static asset responses.
If you are using a framework, you will often have a directory named
public/ or
static/, and this usually contains deploy-ready assets, such as favicons,
robots.txt files, and site manifests. These files get copied over to a final output directory during the build, so this is the perfect place to author your
_redirects file. If you are not using a framework, the
_redirects file can go directly into your static assets directory.
Only one redirect can be defined per line and must follow this format, otherwise it will be ignored.
-
sourcestring required
- A file path.
- Can include wildcards (
*) and placeholders.
- Because fragments are evaluated by your browser and not Cloudflare's network, any fragments in the source are not evaluated.
-
destinationstring required
- A file path or external link.
- Can include fragments, query strings, splats, and placeholders.
-
codenumber (default: 302) optional
- Optional parameter
Lines starting with a
# will be treated as comments.
A
_redirects file is limited to 2,000 static redirects and 100 dynamic redirects, for a combined total of 2,100 redirects. Each redirect declaration has a 1,000-character limit.
In your
_redirects file:
- The order of your redirects matter. If there are multiple redirects for the same
sourcepath, the top-most redirect is applied.
- Static redirects should appear before dynamic redirects.
- Redirects are always followed, regardless of whether or not an asset matches the incoming request.
A complete example with multiple redirects may look like the following:
Cloudflare currently offers limited support for advanced redirects.
|Feature
|Support
|Example
|Notes
|Redirects (301, 302, 303, 307, 308)
|Yes
/home / 301
|302 is used as the default status code.
|Rewrites (other status codes)
|No
/blog/* /blog/404.html 404
|Splats
|Yes
/blog/* /posts/:splat
|Refer to Splats.
|Placeholders
|Yes
/blog/:year/:month/:date/:slug /news/:year/:month/:date/:slug
|Refer to Placeholders.
|Query Parameters
|No
/shop id=:id /blog/:id 301
|Proxying
|Yes
/blog/* /news/:splat 200
|Refer to Proxying.
|Domain-level redirects
|No
workers.example.com/* workers.example.com/blog/:splat 301
|Redirect by country or language
|No
/ /us 302 Country=us
|Redirect by cookie
|No
/\* /preview/:splat 302 Cookie=preview
Redirects execute before headers, so in the case of a request matching rules in both files, the redirect will win out.
On matching, a splat (asterisk,
*) will greedily match all characters. You may only include a single splat in the URL.
The matched value can be used in the redirect location with
:splat.
A placeholder can be defined with
:placeholder_name. A colon (
:) followed by a letter indicates the start of a placeholder and the placeholder name that follows must be composed of alphanumeric characters and underscores (
:[A-Za-z]\w*). Every named placeholder can only be referenced once. Placeholders match all characters apart from the delimiter, which when part of the host, is a period (
.) or a forward-slash (
/) and may only be a forward-slash (
/) when part of the path.
Similarly, the matched value can be used in the redirect values with
:placeholder_name.
Proxying will only support relative URLs on your site. You cannot proxy external domains.
Only the first redirect in your will apply. For example, in the following example, a request to
/a will render
/b, and a request to
/b will render
/c, but
/a will not render
/c.
A
_redirects file has a maximum of 2,000 static redirects and 100 dynamic redirects, for a combined total of 2,100 redirects. Use Bulk Redirects to handle redirects that surpasses the 2,100 redirect rules limit of
_redirects.
To use Bulk Redirects, refer to the Bulk Redirects dashboard documentation or the Bulk Redirects API documentation.
