Wrangler

Wrangler is a command-line tool for building with Cloudflare developer products.

Use Wrangler to deploy projects that use the Workers Browser Rendering API.

To install Wrangler, refer to Install and Update Wrangler.

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform. A browser binding will provide your Worker with an authenticated endpoint to interact with a dedicated Chromium browser instance.

To deploy a Browser Rendering Worker, you must declare a browser binding in your Worker’s wrangler.toml configuration file. Wrangler configuration If you are using Puppeteer in your Worker code, then you also need to add node_compat = true to your Worker’s wrangler.toml configuration.

wrangler.toml name = "browser-rendering" main = "src/index.ts" node_compat = true workers_dev = true browser = { binding = "MYBROWSER" , type = "browser" }

After the binding is declared, access the DevTools endpoint using env.MYBROWSER in your Worker code: