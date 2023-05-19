Cloudflare Docs
Browser Rendering
Browser Rendering
Wrangler

Wrangler is a command-line tool for building with Cloudflare developer products.

Use Wrangler to deploy projects that use the Workers Browser Rendering API.

​​ Install

To install Wrangler, refer to Install and Update Wrangler.

​​ Bindings

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform. A browser binding will provide your Worker with an authenticated endpoint to interact with a dedicated Chromium browser instance.

To deploy a Browser Rendering Worker, you must declare a browser binding in your Worker’s wrangler.toml configuration file.

wrangler.toml
# Top-level configuration

name = "browser-rendering"

main = "src/index.ts"

node_compat = true

workers_dev = true



browser = { binding = "MYBROWSER", type = "browser" }

After the binding is declared, access the DevTools endpoint using env.MYBROWSER in your Worker code:

const browser = await puppeteer.launch(env.BROWSER);