Wrangler
Wrangler is a command-line tool for building with Cloudflare developer products.
Use Wrangler to deploy projects that use the Workers Browser Rendering API.
Install
To install Wrangler, refer to Install and Update Wrangler.
Bindings
Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform. A browser binding will provide your Worker with an authenticated endpoint to interact with a dedicated Chromium browser instance.
To deploy a Browser Rendering Worker, you must declare a browser binding in your Worker’s
wrangler.toml configuration file.
wrangler.toml
# Top-level configuration
name = "browser-rendering"
main = "src/index.ts"
node_compat = true
workers_dev = true
browser = { binding = "MYBROWSER", type = "browser" }
After the binding is declared, access the DevTools endpoint using
env.MYBROWSER in your Worker code:
const browser = await puppeteer.launch(env.BROWSER);