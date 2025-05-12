This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Timescale ↗ time-series database. Timescale is built on PostgreSQL, and includes powerful time-series, event and analytics features.

You can learn more about Timescale by referring to their Timescale services documentation ↗.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Timescale database by creating a new user and fetching your database connection string.

Timescale Dashboard

Note Similar to most services, Timescale requires you to reset the password associated with your database user if you do not have it stored securely. You should ensure that you do not break any existing clients if when you reset the password.

To retrieve your credentials and database endpoint in the Timescale Console ↗:

Select the service (database) you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Expand Connection info. Copy the Service URL. The Service URL is the connection string that Hyperdrive will use to connect. This string includes the database hostname, port number and database name.

If you do not have your password stored, you will need to select Forgot your password? and set a new SCRAM password. Save this password, as Timescale will only display it once.

You will end up with a connection string resembling the below:

postgres://tsdbadmin:YOUR_PASSWORD_HERE@pn79dztyy0.xzhhbfensb.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com:31358/tsdb

With the connection string, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install Postgres.js ↗:

Terminal window # Postgres.js 3.4.5 or later is recommended npm install postgres

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

Create a Worker that connects to your PostgreSQL database via Hyperdrive:

// filepath: src/index.ts import postgres from "postgres" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext , ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a database client that connects to your database via Hyperdrive // using the Hyperdrive credentials const sql = postgres ( env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , { // Limit the connections for the Worker request to 5 due to Workers' limits on concurrent external connections max : 5 , // If you are not using array types in your Postgres schema, disable `fetch_types` to avoid an additional round-trip (unnecessary latency) fetch_types : false , } ) ; try { // A very simple test query const result = await sql `select * from pg_tables` ; // Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is // completed. ctx . waitUntil ( sql . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return Response . json ( { success : true , result : result } ) ; } catch ( e : any ) { console . error ( "Database error:" , e . message ) ; return Response . error () ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Note The minimum version of postgres-js required for Hyperdrive is 3.4.5 .

Next steps