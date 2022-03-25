Read POST
Serve an HTML form, then read POST requests. Use also to read JSON or POST data from an incoming request.
/** * rawHtmlResponse returns HTML inputted directly * into the worker script * @param {string} html */
function rawHtmlResponse(html) { const init = { headers: { 'content-type': 'text/html;charset=UTF-8', }, }; return new Response(html, init);
}
/** * readRequestBody reads in the incoming request body * Use await readRequestBody(..) in an async function to get the string * @param {Request} request the incoming request to read from */
async function readRequestBody(request) { const { headers } = request; const contentType = headers.get('content-type') || '';
if (contentType.includes('application/json')) { return JSON.stringify(await request.json()); } else if (contentType.includes('application/text')) { return request.text(); } else if (contentType.includes('text/html')) { return request.text(); } else if (contentType.includes('form')) { const formData = await request.formData(); const body = {}; for (const entry of formData.entries()) { body[entry[0]] = entry[1]; } return JSON.stringify(body); } else { // Perhaps some other type of data was submitted in the form // like an image, or some other binary data. return 'a file'; }
}
const someForm = ` <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h1>Hello World</h1> <p>This is all generated using a Worker</p> <form action="/demos/requests" method="post"> <div> <label for="say">What do you want to say?</label> <input name="say" id="say" value="Hi"> </div> <div> <label for="to">To who?</label> <input name="to" id="to" value="Mom"> </div> <div> <button>Send my greetings</button> </div> </form> </body> </html> `;
async function handleRequest(request) { const reqBody = await readRequestBody(request); const retBody = `The request body sent in was ${reqBody}`; return new Response(retBody);
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { const { request } = event; const { url } = request;
if (url.includes('form')) { return event.respondWith(rawHtmlResponse(someForm)); } if (request.method === 'POST') { return event.respondWith(handleRequest(request)); } else if (request.method === 'GET') { return event.respondWith(new Response(`The request was a GET`)); }
});