Cerebras ↗ offers developers a low-latency solution for AI model inference.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cerebras-ai

Prerequisites

When making requests to Cerebras, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Cerebras API token.

The name of the Cerebras model you want to use.

Examples

cURL