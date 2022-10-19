Deploy a Pelican site

Pelican External link icon Open external link is a static site generator, written in Python. With Pelican, you can write your content directly with your editor of choice in reStructuredText or Markdown formats.

​​ Create a Pelican project

To begin, create a Pelican project directory. cd into your new directory and run:

$ python3 -m pip install pelican

Then run:

$ pip freeze > requirements.txt

Create a directory in your project named content :

$ mkdir content

This is the directory name that you will set in the build command.

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation External link icon Open external link and Git documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Create a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . When creating your repository, do not select to add a README file, .gitignore template or a license as these selections will cause the push to GitHub to fail.

In your terminal, cd into your new Pelican project directory and run:

$ git init $ git add -A $ git commit -m "<YOUR_COMMIT_MESSAGE>" $ git remote add origin <YOUR_NEW_GITHUB_REPOSITORY_URL> $ git push -u origin main

You have successfully created a GitHub repository and pushed your Pelican project to that repository.

​​ Deploy with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . In Account Home, select Pages > Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, select Pelican as your Framework preset. Your selection will provide the following information. The build command pelican content refers to the content folder you made earlier in this guide.

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command pelican content Build directory output

Select Environment variables (advanced) and set the PYTHON_VERSION variable with the value of 3.7 .

For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev .

Every time you commit new code to your Pelican site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests and be able to preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

​​ Related resources

