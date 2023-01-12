Use case 5: Deliver emails to the junk email folder and administrative quarantine

In this tutorial, you will learn to deliver Suspicious and Bulk messages to the user’s junk email folder, and Malicious , Spam , and Spoof messages to the Administrative Quarantine (this requires an administrator to release the emails).

​​ Configure domains

You first need to configure the domains you are onboarding on the Area 1 dashboard. To configure your domains:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). Go to Email configuration > Domains & Routing > Domains. Make sure each domain you are onboarding has been added. For each domain you are configuring, select … > Edit, and set the following options: Domain - <YOUR_DOMAIN> .

- . Configured as - MX Records .

- . Forwarding to - This should match the expected MX record for each domain in your Office 365 account External link icon Open external link .

- This should match the expected MX record for each domain in your . IP Restrictions - Leave this field empty.

- Leave this field empty. Outbound TLS - Forward all messages over TLS .

- . Quarantine Policy - Do not check any dispositions.

​​ Configure anti-spam policies

To configure anti-spam policies:

Open the Microsoft 365 Defender console External link icon Open external link Go to Email & collaboration > Policies & rules. Select Threat policies. Under Policies, select Anti-spam. Select the Anti-spam inbound policy (Default) text (not the checkbox). In Actions, scroll down and select Edit actions. Set the following conditions and actions (you might need to scroll up or down to find them): Spam : Move messages to Junk Email folder.

: Move messages to Junk Email folder. High confidence spam : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : AdminOnlyAccessPolicy.

: Quarantine message. Phishing : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : AdminOnlyAccessPolicy.

: Quarantine message. High confidence phishing : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : AdminOnlyAccessPolicy.

: Quarantine message. Retain spam in quarantine for this many days: Default is 15 days. Cloudflare Area 1 recommends 15-30 days. Select Save.

​​ Create transport rules

To create the transport rules that will send emails with certain dispositions to Area 1: