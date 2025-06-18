 Skip to content
Supported bindings per development mode

Local development

During local development, your Worker code always executes locally and bindings connect to locally simulated resources by default.

You can configure remote bindings during local development, allowing your bindings to connect to a deployed resource on a per-binding basis.

BindingLocal simulationsRemote binding connections
AI
Assets
Analytics Engine
Browser Rendering
D1
Durable Objects
Email Bindings
Hyperdrive
Images
KV
mTLS
Queues
R2
Rate Limiting
Service Bindings (multiple Workers)
Vectorize
Workflows

Remote development

During remote development, all of your Worker code is uploaded and executed on Cloudflare's infrastructure, and bindings always connect to remote resources. We recommend using local development with remote binding connections instead for faster iteration and debugging.

Supported only in wrangler dev --remote - there is no Vite plugin equivalent.

BindingRemote development
AI
Assets
Analytics Engine
Browser Rendering
D1
Durable Objects
Email Bindings
Hyperdrive
Images
KV
mTLS
Queues
R2
Rate Limiting
Service Bindings (multiple Workers)
Vectorize
Workflows