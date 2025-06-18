Supported bindings per development mode

Local development

During local development, your Worker code always executes locally and bindings connect to locally simulated resources by default.

You can configure remote bindings during local development, allowing your bindings to connect to a deployed resource on a per-binding basis.

Binding Local simulations Remote binding connections AI ❌ ✅ Assets ✅ ❌ Analytics Engine ✅ ❌ Browser Rendering ❌ ✅ D1 ✅ ✅ Durable Objects ✅ ❌ Email Bindings ✅ ✅ Hyperdrive ✅ ❌ Images ✅ ✅ KV ✅ ✅ mTLS ❌ ✅ Queues ✅ ✅ R2 ✅ ✅ Rate Limiting ✅ ❌ Service Bindings (multiple Workers) ✅ ✅ Vectorize ❌ ✅ Workflows ✅ ✅

Local simulations: Bindings connect to local resource simulations. Supported in wrangler dev and the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

Remote binding connections: Bindings connect to remote resources via experimental_remote: true configuration. Supported in wrangler dev --x-remote-bindings and the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

Remote development

During remote development, all of your Worker code is uploaded and executed on Cloudflare's infrastructure, and bindings always connect to remote resources. We recommend using local development with remote binding connections instead for faster iteration and debugging.

Supported only in wrangler dev --remote - there is no Vite plugin equivalent.