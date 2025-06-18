Supported bindings per development mode
During local development, your Worker code always executes locally and bindings connect to locally simulated resources by default.
You can configure remote bindings during local development, allowing your bindings to connect to a deployed resource on a per-binding basis.
|Binding
|Local simulations
|Remote binding connections
|AI
|❌
|✅
|Assets
|✅
|❌
|Analytics Engine
|✅
|❌
|Browser Rendering
|❌
|✅
|D1
|✅
|✅
|Durable Objects
|✅
|❌
|Email Bindings
|✅
|✅
|Hyperdrive
|✅
|❌
|Images
|✅
|✅
|KV
|✅
|✅
|mTLS
|❌
|✅
|Queues
|✅
|✅
|R2
|✅
|✅
|Rate Limiting
|✅
|❌
|Service Bindings (multiple Workers)
|✅
|✅
|Vectorize
|❌
|✅
|Workflows
|✅
|✅
-
Local simulations: Bindings connect to local resource simulations. Supported in
wrangler devand the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
-
Remote binding connections: Bindings connect to remote resources via
experimental_remote: trueconfiguration. Supported in
wrangler dev --x-remote-bindingsand the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
During remote development, all of your Worker code is uploaded and executed on Cloudflare's infrastructure, and bindings always connect to remote resources. We recommend using local development with remote binding connections instead for faster iteration and debugging.
Supported only in
wrangler dev --remote - there is no Vite plugin equivalent.
|Binding
|Remote development
|AI
|✅
|Assets
|✅
|Analytics Engine
|✅
|Browser Rendering
|✅
|D1
|✅
|Durable Objects
|✅
|Email Bindings
|✅
|Hyperdrive
|✅
|Images
|✅
|KV
|✅
|mTLS
|✅
|Queues
|❌
|R2
|✅
|Rate Limiting
|✅
|Service Bindings (multiple Workers)
|✅
|Vectorize
|✅
|Workflows
|❌
