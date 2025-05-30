WARP diagnostic logs

In this more advanced episode, we explain how to use warp-diag files to identify and resolve connection issues with the WARP client. You will learn how to locate and interpret three key files: warp-status , warp-settings , and daemon.log . The video also provides troubleshooting tips including specific keyword searches and guidance on how to cross-reference logs to identify a bigger picture of the problem.

Chapters Introduction 0s

What are warp-diag files? 44s

How to download and navigate warp-diag files 1m16s

warp-status.txt 2m06s

warp-settings.txt 2m29s

daemon.log 3m37s

Addition tips 8m07s

Conclusion 8m43s

Troubleshooting WARP