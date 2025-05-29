 Skip to content
Create account

To create a Cloudflare account:

  1. Go to the Sign up page.
  2. Enter your Email and Password.
  3. Select Create Account.

Once you create your account, Cloudflare will automatically send an email to your address to verify that email address.

Best practices

If you are creating an account for your team or a business, we recommend choosing an email alias or distribution list for your Email, such as cloudflare@example.com.

This email address is the main point of contact for your Cloudflare billing, usage notifications, and account recovery.

Once you set up an account, you have several ways to interact with Cloudflare.

Interact with Cloudflare

If you prefer working without code, you can manage your account and domain settings through the Cloudflare dashboard.

For those who prefer to interact with Cloudflare programmatically, you can use several methods:

ResourceDocsDescription
Cloudflare APIAPI docsRESTful API based on HTTPS requests and JSON responses.
TerraformTerraform docsConfigure Cloudflare using HashiCorp's Infrastructure as Code tool, Terraform.
cloudflare-goREADMEThe official Go library for the Cloudflare API.
cloudflare-typescriptREADMEThe official TypeScript library for the Cloudflare API.
cloudflare-pythonREADMEThe official Python library for the Cloudflare API.