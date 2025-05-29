Create account
To create a Cloudflare account:
- Go to the Sign up page ↗.
- Enter your Email and Password.
- Select Create Account.
Once you create your account, Cloudflare will automatically send an email to your address to verify that email address.
If you are creating an account for your team or a business, we recommend choosing an email alias or distribution list for your Email, such as
cloudflare@example.com.
This email address is the main point of contact for your Cloudflare billing, usage notifications, and account recovery.
Once you set up an account, you have several ways to interact with Cloudflare.
If you prefer working without code, you can manage your account and domain settings through the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
For those who prefer to interact with Cloudflare programmatically, you can use several methods:
|Resource
|Docs
|Description
|Cloudflare API
|API docs
|RESTful API based on HTTPS requests and JSON responses.
|Terraform ↗
|Terraform docs
|Configure Cloudflare using HashiCorp's Infrastructure as Code tool, Terraform.
|cloudflare-go ↗
|README ↗
|The official Go library for the Cloudflare API.
|cloudflare-typescript ↗
|README ↗
|The official TypeScript library for the Cloudflare API.
|cloudflare-python ↗
|README ↗
|The official Python library for the Cloudflare API.
