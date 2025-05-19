Update billing information

To avoid potential disruptions in your Cloudflare services, make sure your billing information is current and accurate.

If Cloudflare is unable to process your payment, review Troubleshooting failed payments.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage account > Billing. Select Payment. Select Manage next to your current payment method. The Manage payment methods dialog opens. Select Edit next to the payment method you would like to edit. Enter the required information and select Save Payment Information.

Delete a payment method

Before removing your payment method from file, you must cancel all Cloudflare paid services.

Warning If you currently subscribe to any add-on services, Cloudflare must always have a payment method on file. If you need to remove a payment method, you must enter a new one to replace it. You cannot delete a payment method if a payment fails or if there is an outstanding balance. Until Cloudflare processes payment, you can only add or edit your payment method.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Go to Manage account > Billing. Select Payment. From Payment methods, select Manage. Next to your current payment method, select Delete. Select Confirm to finish.

The billing address is associated with your payment method and is used to calculate your sales tax. If you need to update your billing address, you must also enter your payment method. The process for updating your billing address depends on the payment method.

If paying by credit card:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Go to Manage account > Billing. From Billing Address, select Edit and enter your information. Review the suggested address in the pop-up window. If the information is correct, select Confirm.

If paying by PayPal, refer to PayPal's billing address documentation ↗.

Your billing email address is particularly important if you have opted into email invoices.