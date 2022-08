RTMPS playback

Example of sub 1s latency video playback using RTMPS and ffplay

Before you can play live video, you must first be actively streaming to a live input .

Copy the RTMPS playback key for your live input from the Stream Dashboard External link icon Open external link or the Stream API, and paste it into the URL below, replacing <RTMPS_PLAYBACK_KEY> :

RTMPS playback with ffplay ffplay -analyzeduration 1 -fflags -nobuffer -probesize 32 -sync ext 'rtmps://live.cloudflare.com:443/live/<RTMPS_PLAYBACK_KEY>'

For more, refer to Play live video in native apps with less than one second latency.