The PublicStats component allows you to reference specific values about Cloudflare’s network without maintaining those values in multiple files.

Refer to the examples below for more information.

Cloudflare has data centers in over 330 cities. Our network has over 296 Tbps network capacity. Cloudflare also has over 12,500 network peers. import { PublicStats } from "~/components" ; Cloudflare has data centers in < PublicStats id = "data_center_cities" /> . Our network has < PublicStats id = "total_bandwidth" /> . Cloudflare also has < PublicStats id = "network_peers" /> .