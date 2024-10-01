You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

This example uses version 2 of the aws-sdk-java ↗ package. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client:

import software . amazon . awssdk . auth . credentials . AwsBasicCredentials ; import software . amazon . awssdk . auth . credentials . StaticCredentialsProvider ; import software . amazon . awssdk . regions . Region ; import software . amazon . awssdk . services . s3 . S3Client ; import software . amazon . awssdk . services . s3 . model . * ; import software . amazon . awssdk . services . s3 . S3Configuration ; import java . net . URI ; import java . util . List ; /** * Client for interacting with Cloudflare R2 Storage using AWS SDK S3 compatibility */ public class CloudflareR2Client { private final S3Client s3Client ; /** * Creates a new CloudflareR2Client with the provided configuration */ public CloudflareR2Client ( S3Config config ) { this . s3Client = buildS3Client ( config ); } /** * Configuration class for R2 credentials and endpoint */ public static class S3Config { private final String accountId ; private final String accessKey ; private final String secretKey ; private final String endpoint ; public S3Config ( String accountId , String accessKey , String secretKey ) { this . accountId = accountId ; this . accessKey = accessKey ; this . secretKey = secretKey ; this . endpoint = String . format ( "https://%s.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , accountId ); } public String getAccessKey () { return accessKey ; } public String getSecretKey () { return secretKey ; } public String getEndpoint () { return endpoint ; } } /** * Builds and configures the S3 client with R2-specific settings */ private static S3Client buildS3Client ( S3Config config ) { AwsBasicCredentials credentials = AwsBasicCredentials . create ( config . getAccessKey (), config . getSecretKey () ); S3Configuration serviceConfiguration = S3Configuration . builder () . pathStyleAccessEnabled ( true ) . build (); return S3Client . builder () . endpointOverride ( URI . create ( config . getEndpoint ())) . credentialsProvider ( StaticCredentialsProvider . create ( credentials )) . region ( Region . of ( "auto" )) . serviceConfiguration ( serviceConfiguration ) . build (); } /** * Lists all buckets in the R2 storage */ public List < Bucket > listBuckets () { try { return s3Client . listBuckets (). buckets (); } catch ( S3Exception e ) { throw new RuntimeException ( "Failed to list buckets: " + e . getMessage (), e ); } } /** * Lists all objects in the specified bucket */ public List < S3Object > listObjects ( String bucketName ) { try { ListObjectsV2Request request = ListObjectsV2Request . builder () . bucket ( bucketName ) . build (); return s3Client . listObjectsV2 ( request ). contents (); } catch ( S3Exception e ) { throw new RuntimeException ( "Failed to list objects in bucket " + bucketName + ": " + e . getMessage (), e ); } } public static void main ( String [] args ) { S3Config config = new S3Config ( "your_account_id" , "your_access_key" , "your_secret_key" ); CloudflareR2Client r2Client = new CloudflareR2Client ( config ); // List buckets System . out . println ( "Available buckets:" ); r2Client . listBuckets (). forEach ( bucket -> System . out . println ( "* " + bucket . name ()) ); // List objects in a specific bucket String bucketName = "demos" ; System . out . println ( "

Objects in bucket '" + bucketName + "':" ); r2Client . listObjects ( bucketName ). forEach ( object -> System . out . printf ( "* %s (size: %d bytes, modified: %s)%n" , object . key (), object . size (), object . lastModified ()) ); } }

Generate presigned URLs

You can also generate presigned links that can be used to temporarily share public write access to a bucket.