Certificate Signing Requests (CSRs)

A CSR contains information about your domain: your organization name and address, the common name (domain name), and Subject Alternative Names (SANs). At the moment, CSRs are only available to Enterprise customers who have purchased an account-level subscription for Advanced Certificate Manager .

​​ Types of CSRs

You can create two types of CSRs:

Zone-level : Meant only for sign certificates associated with the current zone.

: Meant only for sign certificates associated with the current zone. Account-level: Meant for organizations that issue certificates across multiple domains.

​​ Create and use a CSR

To create a CSR:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and an application. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates. On Certificate Signing Request (CSR), click Generate. Choose a Scope (only certain customers can choose Account. Enter relevant information on the form and click Create.

To use a CSR: