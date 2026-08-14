Certificate Signing Requests (CSRs)

Overview Availability Types of CSRs Create and use a CSR Renew a certificate

Generate a Certificate Signing Request (CSR) to get a custom certificate from the Certificate Authority (CA) of your choice while maintaining control of the private key on Cloudflare. The private key associated with the CSR will be generated by Cloudflare and will never leave our network.

A CSR contains information about your domain: your organization name and address, the common name (domain name), and Subject Alternative Names (SANs).

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability No No No Included with Advanced Certificate Manager

Types of CSRs

You can create two types of CSRs:

Zone-level : Meant only for sign certificates associated with the current zone.

: Meant only for sign certificates associated with the current zone. Account-level: Meant for organizations that issue certificates across multiple domains.

Create and use a CSR

To create a CSR:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page. Go to Edge Certificates ↗ On Certificate Signing Request (CSR), select Generate. Choose a Scope (only certain customers can choose Account). Enter relevant information on the form and select Create.

To use a CSR:

On the Edge Certificates ↗ page, select the CSR record you just created under Certificate Signing Request (CSR). Copy (or select Click to copy) the value for Certificate Signing Request. Obtain a certificate from the Certificate Authority (CA) of your choice using your CSR. When you upload the custom certificate to Cloudflare, select an Encoding mode of Certificate Signing Request (CSR) and enter the associated value. Note You will not see the option to adjust your Encoding Mode until after you have created a CSR associated with the specific zone or your account.

Renew a certificate

When you renew a custom certificate, you need to reuse a previously generated CSR.

Note that it is not possible to use a different CSR with the same certificate. In this case, you must upload the certificate as a new certificate, selecting the new CSR.