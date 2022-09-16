Cloudflare Docs
Certificate validity periods

When you order an advanced certificate, you can select the following values for the Certificate validity period:

  • 1 year (soon to be deprecated)
  • 3 months
  • 1 month
  • 2 weeks

​​ Benefits of shorter validity periods

Cloudflare only issues certificates with validity periods of three months or less for two reasons.

First, shorter-lived certificates limit the damage from key compromise and mistaken issuance. Any compromised key material will be valid for a shorter period of time.

Second, shorter certificates encourage automation. The more frequently you have to do a task, the more likely you will want to automate it. Automation also means that you are less likely to let a certificate expire in production or give a person access to key material.

For more details on the benefits of shorter validity periods, refer to our blog post introducing Advanced Certificate Manager.