Manage internal zones

Refer to the following sections to learn how to manage your internal DNS zones.

Configuration conditions

When setting up internal zones, observe the following conditions:

Internal zones can contain the same DNS record types that Cloudflare supports for public zones.

An internal zone can have the same name as a public zone in the same account.

Each internal zone can be linked to multiple views.

There can be several internal zones with the same name in one account. However, two internal zones with the same name cannot be linked to the same view.

Internal zones are not subject to any top-level domain (TLD) restrictions. This means that an internal zone can be created if its TLD is not registered publicly (for example, xyz.local ), if it is created on the TLD itself ( local ), or even if on the root ( . ).

Create an internal zone

Use the Create Zone endpoint to create an internal zone. Specify your account ID and set the type to internal . Add DNS records to your internal zone using your preferred option:

Import a formatted BIND file. Refer to the DNS records how-to for guidance.

Use other API endpoints, such as /batch , to manage DNS records. Refer to Batch record changes for details.

Repeat this process for each internal zone you wish to add.

Since the resolver policy configuration will require a DNS view, you must link the internal zones to at least one view to be able to use them when routing requests to Internal DNS. For a full procedure overview, refer to get started.

Other actions