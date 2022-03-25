Cloudflare Docs
Ruleset-Engine
Ruleset Engine
Phases list

Network layer

Network-layer phases apply to received packets at the edge.

Phase nameUsed in product/feature
ddos_l4Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection
magic_transitMagic Firewall

Application layer

Application-layer phases apply to received requests at the edge.

Request phases

The phases execute in the order they appear in the table.

Phase nameUsed in product/feature
http_request_sanitizeURL normalization
http_request_transformURL Rewrite Rules
ddos_l7*HTTP DDoS Attack Protection
http_request_firewall_customWeb Application Firewall (WAF)
http_ratelimitRate limiting rules
http_request_firewall_managedWeb Application Firewall (WAF)
http_request_sbfmSuper Bot Fight Mode
http_request_redirectBulk Redirects
http_request_late_transformHTTP Request Header Modification Rules

* This phase is for configuration purposes only — the corresponding rules will not be executed at this stage in the request handling process.

Response phases

The phases execute in the order they appear in the table.

Phase nameUsed in product/feature
http_response_headers_transformHTTP Response Header Modification Rules
http_response_firewall_managedCloudflare Sensitive Data Detection (Data Loss Prevention)
http_log_custom_fieldsLogpush custom fields