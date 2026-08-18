Phases list

Overview Network layer Application layer Request phases Response phases

The following tables list the phases of Cloudflare products powered by the Ruleset Engine, in the order those phases are executed. Some products such as the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall have more than one associated phase.

Network layer

Network-layer ↗ phases apply to packets received on the Cloudflare global network.

Application layer

Application-layer ↗ phases apply to requests received on the Cloudflare global network.

Request phases

The phases execute in the order they appear in the table.

* This phase is for configuration purposes only — the corresponding rules will not be executed at this stage in the request handling process.

For Cloudflare Access, the Cloudflare Access row refers to Access application checking. Access enforcement and handling run in later internal phases, after Bulk Redirects.

Change notice for Super Bot Fight Mode rulesets Updating Super Bot Fight Mode rules via the Rulesets API is no longer supported and may cause unexpected behavior if you do so.

Response phases

The phases execute in the order they appear in the table.