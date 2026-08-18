Phases list

The following tables list the phases of Cloudflare products powered by the Ruleset Engine, in the order those phases are executed. Some products such as the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall have more than one associated phase.
Network-layer ↗ phases apply to packets received on the Cloudflare global network.
|Phase name
|Used in product/feature
|
ddos_l4
|Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection
|
magic_transit
|Cloudflare Network Firewall
|
magic_transit_managed
|Cloudflare Network Firewall managed rulesets
|
magic_transit_ratelimit
|Cloudflare Network Firewall rate limiting policies
|
magic_transit_ids_managed
|Cloudflare Network Firewall Intrusion Detection System (IDS)
Application-layer ↗ phases apply to requests received on the Cloudflare global network.
The phases execute in the order they appear in the table.
|Phase name
|Used in product/feature
|
http_request_dynamic_redirect
|Single Redirects
|
http_request_sanitize
|URL normalization
|
http_request_transform
|URL Rewrite Rules
|N/A (internal phase)
|Waiting Room Rules
|
http_request_api_gateway_early*
|API Shield
|
http_config_settings
|Configuration Rules
|
http_request_origin
|Origin Rules
|
ddos_l7*
|HTTP DDoS Attack Protection
|
http_request_firewall_custom
|Custom rules (Web Application Firewall)
|
http_ratelimit
|Rate limiting rules (WAF)
|
http_request_api_gateway_late
|API Shield
|
http_request_firewall_managed
|WAF Managed Rules
|
http_request_sbfm
|Super Bot Fight Mode
|N/A (internal phase)
|Cloudflare Access application check
|
http_request_redirect
|Bulk Redirects
|N/A (internal phase)
|Managed Transforms
|
http_request_late_transform
|Request Header Transform Rules
|
http_request_cache_settings
|Cache Rules
|
http_request_snippets
|Snippets
|
http_request_cloud_connector
|Cloud Connector
* This phase is for configuration purposes only — the corresponding rules will not be executed at this stage in the request handling process.
For Cloudflare Access, the
Cloudflare Access row refers to Access application checking. Access enforcement and handling run in later internal phases, after Bulk Redirects.
The phases execute in the order they appear in the table.
|Phase name
|Used in product/feature
|
http_custom_errors
|Custom Errors
|N/A (internal phase)
|Managed Transforms
|
http_response_headers_transform
|Response Header Transform Rules
|
http_ratelimit
|Rate limiting rules (when they use response information)
|
http_response_compression
|Compression Rules
|
http_response_firewall_managed
|Cloudflare Sensitive Data Detection (Data Loss Prevention)
|
http_log_custom_fields
|Logpush custom fields