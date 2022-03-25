Phases list
Network layer
Network-layer phases apply to received packets at the edge.
|Phase name
|Used in product/feature
ddos_l4
|Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection
magic_transit
|Magic Firewall
Application layer
Application-layer phases apply to received requests at the edge.
Request phases
The phases execute in the order they appear in the table.
|Phase name
|Used in product/feature
http_request_sanitize
|URL normalization
http_request_transform
|URL Rewrite Rules
ddos_l7*
|HTTP DDoS Attack Protection
http_request_firewall_custom
|Web Application Firewall (WAF)
http_ratelimit
|Rate limiting rules
http_request_firewall_managed
|Web Application Firewall (WAF)
http_request_sbfm
|Super Bot Fight Mode
http_request_redirect
|Bulk Redirects
http_request_late_transform
|HTTP Request Header Modification Rules
* This phase is for configuration purposes only — the corresponding rules will not be executed at this stage in the request handling process.
Response phases
The phases execute in the order they appear in the table.
|Phase name
|Used in product/feature
http_response_headers_transform
|HTTP Response Header Modification Rules
http_response_firewall_managed
|Cloudflare Sensitive Data Detection (Data Loss Prevention)
http_log_custom_fields
|Logpush custom fields