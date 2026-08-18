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Phases list

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

The following tables list the phases of Cloudflare products powered by the Ruleset Engine, in the order those phases are executed. Some products such as the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall have more than one associated phase.

Network layer

Network-layer phases apply to packets received on the Cloudflare global network.

Phase name Used in product/feature
ddos_l4 Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection
magic_transit Cloudflare Network Firewall
magic_transit_managed Cloudflare Network Firewall managed rulesets
magic_transit_ratelimit Cloudflare Network Firewall rate limiting policies
magic_transit_ids_managed Cloudflare Network Firewall Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

Application layer

Application-layer phases apply to requests received on the Cloudflare global network.

Request phases

The phases execute in the order they appear in the table.

Phase name Used in product/feature
http_request_dynamic_redirect Single Redirects
http_request_sanitize URL normalization
http_request_transform URL Rewrite Rules
N/A (internal phase) Waiting Room Rules
http_request_api_gateway_early* API Shield
http_config_settings Configuration Rules
http_request_origin Origin Rules
ddos_l7* HTTP DDoS Attack Protection
http_request_firewall_custom Custom rules (Web Application Firewall)
http_ratelimit Rate limiting rules (WAF)
http_request_api_gateway_late API Shield
http_request_firewall_managed WAF Managed Rules
http_request_sbfm Super Bot Fight Mode
N/A (internal phase) Cloudflare Access application check
http_request_redirect Bulk Redirects
N/A (internal phase) Managed Transforms
http_request_late_transform Request Header Transform Rules
http_request_cache_settings Cache Rules
http_request_snippets Snippets
http_request_cloud_connector Cloud Connector

* This phase is for configuration purposes only — the corresponding rules will not be executed at this stage in the request handling process.

For Cloudflare Access, the Cloudflare Access row refers to Access application checking. Access enforcement and handling run in later internal phases, after Bulk Redirects.

Response phases

The phases execute in the order they appear in the table.

Phase name Used in product/feature
http_custom_errors Custom Errors
N/A (internal phase) Managed Transforms
http_response_headers_transform Response Header Transform Rules
http_ratelimit Rate limiting rules (when they use response information)
http_response_compression Compression Rules
http_response_firewall_managed Cloudflare Sensitive Data Detection (Data Loss Prevention)
http_log_custom_fields Logpush custom fields

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