Use only Brotli compression for a specific URI path

The following example rule will configure only Brotli compression for a specific URI path.

When incoming requests match Custom filter expression: URI Path equals /download/assets.tar

Then Compression options : Custom

: Custom Define a custom order for compression types: Brotli

Since the rule configuration does not include Auto at the end of the custom algorithms list, the response will be uncompressed if the web visitor does not support Brotli.

​​ Example API request

The following example sets the rules of an existing entry point ruleset (with ID {ruleset_id} ) for the http_response_compression phase to a single compression rule, using the Update a zone ruleset API link label Open API docs link operation: