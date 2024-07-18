Use only Brotli compression for a specific URI path
The following example rule will configure only Brotli compression for a specific URI path.
When incoming requests match
Custom filter expression:
- URI Path equals
/download/assets.tar
- URI Path equals
Then
- Compression options: Custom
- Define a custom order for compression types:
Brotli
Since the rule configuration does not include Auto at the end of the custom algorithms list, the response will be uncompressed if the web visitor does not support Brotli.
Example API request
The following example sets the rules of an existing entry point ruleset (with ID
{ruleset_id}) for the
http_response_compression phase to a single compression rule, using the Update a zone ruleset operation:
curl --request PUT \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "http.request.uri.path eq \"/download/assets.tar\"", "action": "compress_response", "action_parameters": { "algorithms": [ { "name": "brotli" } ] } } ]}'