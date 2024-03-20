Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Connect to Salesforce through Access (OIDC)

This guide covers how to configure Salesforce as an OpenID Connect (OIDC) application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

​​ Prerequisites

  • Admin access to a Salesforce account

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
  2. Select SaaS.
  3. For Application, select Salesforce.
  4. For the authentication protocol, select OIDC.
  5. Select Add application.
  6. In Scopes, select the attributes that you want Access to send in the ID token.
  7. In Redirect URLs, enter the callback URL obtained from Salesforce (https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com/services/authcallback/<URL Suffix>). Refer to Add a SAML SSO provider to Salesforce for instructions on obtaining this value.
  8. (Optional) Enable Proof of Key Exchange (PKCE) if the protocol is supported by your IdP. PKCE will be performed on all login attempts.
  9. Copy the following values:
    • Client ID
    • Client Secret
    • Authorization endpoint
    • Token endpoint
    • User info endpoint
  10. Select Save configuration.
  11. Configure Access policies for the application.
  12. Select Done.

​​ 2. Add a SAML SSO provider to Salesforce

  1. In Salesforce, go to Setup.
  2. In the Quick Find box, enter auth and select Auth providers.
  3. Select New.
  4. For the provider type, select OpenID Connect.
  5. Enter a name for the SSO provider (for example, Cloudflare Access).
  6. Fill in the following fields with values obtained from Cloudflare Access:
    • Consumer Key: Client ID
    • Consumer Secret: Client Secret
    • Authorize Endpoint URL: Authorization endpoint
    • Token endpoint URL: Token endpoint
    • User Info Endpoint URL: User info endpoint
    • Token Issuer: Issuer
  7. (Optional) Enable Use Proof Key for Code Exchange if you enabled it in Access.
  8. In Default Scopes, enter a space-separated list of the scopes you configured in Access (for example, openid email profile groups).
  9. Select Save.
  10. Copy the Callback URL:
    https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com/services/authcallback/<URL Suffix>
  11. In Zero Trust, paste the Callback URL into the Redirect URL field.

To test the integration, open an incognito browser window and go to the Test-Only Initialization URL ( https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com/services/auth/test/<URL Suffix>)

​​ 3. Enable Single Sign-On in Salesforce

  1. Enable Cloudflare Access as an identity provider on your Salesforce domain:

    1. In the Quick Find box, enter domain and select My Domain.
    2. In Authentication Configuration, select Edit.
    3. In Authentication Service, turn on the Cloudflare Access provider.
  2. (Optional) To require users to login with Cloudflare Access:
    1. In the Quick Find box, enter single sign-on and select Single Sign-On Settings.
    2. Turn on Disable login with Salesforce credentials.

To test, open an incognito browser window and go to your Salesforce domain (https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com).