Manage DNS views

Internal DNS views are logical groupings of internal DNS zones. As explained in the architecture overview, DNS views are referenced by Gateway resolver policies to define how a specific query should be resolved.

Refer to the sections below for details on how to manage your DNS views, or consider the get started for a complete workflow.

Configuration conditions

When setting up DNS views, observe the following conditions:

DNS views can be empty, with no internal zones linked to them.

A DNS view cannot contain public DNS zones 1 .

. Each internal DNS zone name must be unique within a given DNS view.

Each DNS view name must be unique within a given Cloudflare account.

Create a view

Use the Create Internal DNS View endpoint. For each view you create, list all the internal zones that should be grouped under that view.

Delete a view

Use the Delete Internal DNS View endpoint.

DNS views can be deleted even if they still have internal zones linked to them. The internal DNS zones will continue to exist but will be unlinked once the view is deleted.

It is also possible to delete a DNS view that is being referenced by a Gateway resolver policy. In this case, queries matching the policy will return SERVFAIL.