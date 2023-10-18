Manage origin server pools

An origin pool is a group of origin servers, with each origin identified by its IP address or hostname.

If you are familiar with DNS terminology, think of a pool as a “record set,” except Cloudflare only returns addresses that are considered healthy. You can attach health monitors to individual pools for customized monitoring.

For more background information on pools, refer to Origin pools.

​​ Create a pool

​​ Edit a pool

Dashboard

API To edit a pool in the dashboard: Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Pools. On a specific pool, click Edit. Update settings as needed. Click Save. When you edit a pool with the API, your request type depends on how much you want to edit. To update specific settings without having to resubmit the entire configuration, use a PATCH API link label Open API docs link request. For broader changes, use a PUT API link label Open API docs link request.

​​ Delete a pool