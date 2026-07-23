Within Cloudflare, pools represent your endpoints and how they are organized. As such, a pool can be a group of several endpoints, or you could also have only one endpoint (an origin server, for example) per pool.
If you are familiar with DNS terminology, think of a pool as a “record set,” except Cloudflare only returns addresses that are considered healthy. You can attach health monitors to individual pools for customized monitoring. A pool can have either a single monitor or a monitor group attached — but not both.
For more background information on pools, refer to Pools.
Within a single pool, each endpoint must be unique. Endpoints can share the same IP address as long as they are differentiated by port or by virtual network — a common pattern for private endpoints reachable on the same IP across different internal networks.
You can create a pool within the load balancer workflow or in the Pools tab:
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Go to Load Balancing.
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Select the Pools tab and then Create pool.
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For your pool, enter the following information:
- A name (must be unique)
- A description to provide more detail on the name
- A choice for Endpoint Steering, which affects how your pool routes traffic to each endpoint
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For each endpoint, enter the following information:
- A name (must be unique)
- The endpoint address or associated hostname
- (Optional) A Virtual Network. Required when the endpoint has a private IP address.
- A Weight
- (Optional) A hostname by clicking Add host header
- (Optional) The destination port to which the traffic will be served.
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Repeat this process for additional endpoints in the pool.
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(Optional) Set up coordinates for Proximity Steering on the pool.
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On the pool, update the following information:
- Health Threshold:
The Health Threshold is the number of healthy endpoints for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer. Increasing this number makes the pool more reliable, but also more likely to become unhealthy.
- Monitor: Attach a monitor
- Health Monitor Regions: Choose whether to check pool health from multiple locations, which increases accuracy but can lead to probe traffic to your endpoint
- Pool Notifications: You can set up new alerts - and view existing alerts - to be notified when pools are enabled or disabled, or pools or endpoints have changes in their health status.
- Health Threshold:
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When finished, select Save.
For a full list of properties, refer to Create Pool. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API documentation.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Load Balancing: Monitors and Pools Write
The response contains the complete definition of the new pool.
After creating the pool, you would also want to create a new notification with the following parameters specified:
To edit a pool in the dashboard:
- Go to Load Balancing.
- Select the Pools tab.
- On a specific pool, select Edit.
- Update settings as needed.
- Select Save.
You cannot delete pools that are in use by load balancers. This includes geo steering regions pools as well as fallback pools.
If you get an error when trying to delete a pool, consider the hostnames listed in the error and edit the respective load balancers, making sure to remove all references to the pool.
To delete a pool in the dashboard:
- Go to Load Balancing.
- Select the Pools tab.
- On a specific pool, select Delete.
To delete a pool using the API, send a DELETE request.
You can configure alerts to receive notifications for changes in the status of your pools.
Who is it for?
Pool Enablement
Customers who want to be warned about status changes (enabled/disabled) in their pools.Other options / filters
Available filters include:
- You can search for and add pools from your list of pools. If no pools are selected, the alert will apply to all pools in the account.
- You can also choose the trigger that fires the notification when the Load Balancing pool is enabled, disabled, and either enabled or disabled.
Purchase of Load Balancing.What should you do if you receive one?
No action is needed.
Who is it for?
Load Balancing Health Alert
Customers who want to be warned about changes in health status in their pools or origins.Other options / filters
Available filters include:
- You can search for and add pools from your list of pools, as well as Include future pools (if all pools are selected).
- You can choose the trigger that fires the notification when the health status becomes unhealthy, healthy, or either unhealthy or healthy
- You can choose the trigger that fires the notification when the event source health status changes in pool, origin, or either pool or origin.
Purchase of Load Balancing.What should you do if you receive one?
Evaluate load balancing analytics to review changes in health status over time.
Refer to Cloudflare Notifications for more information on how to set up an alert.