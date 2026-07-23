Manage pools

Overview Endpoint address uniqueness Create a pool Edit a pool Delete a pool Set up alerts

Within Cloudflare, pools represent your endpoints and how they are organized. As such, a pool can be a group of several endpoints, or you could also have only one endpoint (an origin server, for example) per pool.

If you are familiar with DNS terminology, think of a pool as a “record set,” except Cloudflare only returns addresses that are considered healthy. You can attach health monitors to individual pools for customized monitoring. A pool can have either a single monitor or a monitor group attached — but not both.

For more background information on pools, refer to Pools.

Caution Since load balancing targets are not limited to origin web servers, the term endpoints has been introduced. Refer to Service-Specific Terms ↗ for its use in the context of Cloudflare offerings, and to load balancing concepts or Reference Architecture for use case examples. On the Load Balancing API, origin has been maintained.

Endpoint address uniqueness

Within a single pool, each endpoint must be unique. Endpoints can share the same IP address as long as they are differentiated by port or by virtual network — a common pattern for private endpoints reachable on the same IP across different internal networks.

Create a pool

You can create a pool within the load balancer workflow or in the Pools tab: Go to Load Balancing. Select the Pools tab and then Create pool. For your pool, enter the following information: A name (must be unique)

A description to provide more detail on the name

A choice for Endpoint Steering, which affects how your pool routes traffic to each endpoint For each endpoint, enter the following information: A name (must be unique)

The endpoint address or associated hostname

(Optional) A Virtual Network . Required when the endpoint has a private IP address.

. Required when the endpoint has a private IP address. A Weight

(Optional) A hostname by clicking Add host header

(Optional) The destination port to which the traffic will be served. Note If your endpoint is a website or application hosted on Cloudflare Pages, you will need to fill in the host header field with the project domain for it to resolve correctly. Repeat this process for additional endpoints in the pool. (Optional) Set up coordinates for Proximity Steering on the pool. On the pool, update the following information: Health Threshold : The Health Threshold is the number of healthy endpoints for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer. Increasing this number makes the pool more reliable, but also more likely to become unhealthy.

: Monitor : Attach a monitor

: Attach a monitor Health Monitor Regions : Choose whether to check pool health from multiple locations, which increases accuracy but can lead to probe traffic to your endpoint

: Choose whether to check pool health from multiple locations, which increases accuracy but can lead to probe traffic to your endpoint Pool Notifications: You can set up new alerts - and view existing alerts - to be notified when pools are enabled or disabled, or pools or endpoints have changes in their health status. When finished, select Save. For a full list of properties, refer to Create Pool. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API documentation. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Load Balancing: Monitors and Pools Write Create Pool bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /load_balancers/pools" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "description": "Primary data center - Provider XYZ", "name": "primary-dc-1", "enabled": false, "load_shedding": { "default_percent": 0, "default_policy": "random", "session_percent": 0, "session_policy": "hash" }, "minimum_origins": 2, "monitor": "f1aba936b94213e5b8dca0c0dbf1f9cc", "check_regions": [ "WEU", "ENAM" ], "origins": [ { "name": "app-server-1", "address": "0.0.0.0", "enabled": true, "weight": 0.56, "header": { "Host": [ "example.com" ] } } ], "origin_steering": { "policy": "random" }, "notification_filter": { "origin": { "disable": false, "healthy": null }, "pool": { "disable": false, "healthy": null } } }' The response contains the complete definition of the new pool. Response json { "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [], "result" : { "id" : "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "created_on" : "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "modified_on" : "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "description" : "Primary data center - Provider XYZ" , "name" : "primary-dc-1" , "enabled" : false , "load_shedding" : { "default_percent" : 0 , "default_policy" : "random" , "session_percent" : 0 , "session_policy" : "hash" }, "minimum_origins" : 2 , "monitor" : "f1aba936b94213e5b8dca0c0dbf1f9cc" , "check_regions" : [ "WEU" , "ENAM" ], "origins" : [ { "name" : "app-server-1" , "address" : "0.0.0.0" , "enabled" : true , "weight" : 0.56 , "header" : { "Host" : [ "example.com" ] } } ], "origin_steering" : { "policy" : "random" }, "notification_filter" : { "origin" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null }, "pool" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null } } } } After creating the pool, you would also want to create a new notification with the following parameters specified: "alert_type" : "load_balancing_health_alert" , "filters" : { "pool_id" : <<ARRAY_OF_INCLUDED_POOL_IDS>> , "new_health" : <<ARRAY_OF_STATUS_TRIGGERS>> [ "Unhealthy" , "Healthy" ], "event_source" : <<ARRAY_OF_OBJECTS_WATCHED>> [ "pool" , "origin" ] }

Edit a pool

To edit a pool in the dashboard: Go to Load Balancing. Select the Pools tab. On a specific pool, select Edit. Update settings as needed. Select Save. When you edit a pool with the API, your request type depends on how much you want to edit. To update specific settings without having to resubmit the entire configuration, use a PATCH request. For broader changes, use a PUT request.

Delete a pool

You cannot delete pools that are in use by load balancers. This includes geo steering regions pools as well as fallback pools.

If you get an error when trying to delete a pool, consider the hostnames listed in the error and edit the respective load balancers, making sure to remove all references to the pool.

Note If the pool is referenced by geo steering, the configuration is not automatically removed when you change to a different Traffic Steering method. To make sure you remove it, select Geo Steering, remove the pool, and then apply and save any other necessary changes.

To delete a pool in the dashboard: Go to Load Balancing. Select the Pools tab. On a specific pool, select Delete. To delete a pool using the API, send a DELETE request.

Set up alerts

You can configure alerts to receive notifications for changes in the status of your pools.

Pool Enablement Who is it for? Customers who want to be warned about status changes (enabled/disabled) in their pools. Other options / filters Available filters include: You can search for and add pools from your list of pools. If no pools are selected, the alert will apply to all pools in the account.

You can also choose the trigger that fires the notification when the Load Balancing pool is enabled, disabled, and either enabled or disabled. Included with Purchase of Load Balancing. What should you do if you receive one? No action is needed.

Load Balancing Health Alert Who is it for? Customers who want to be warned about changes in health status in their pools or origins. Other options / filters Available filters include: You can search for and add pools from your list of pools, as well as Include future pools (if all pools are selected).

(if all pools are selected). You can choose the trigger that fires the notification when the health status becomes unhealthy , healthy , or either unhealthy or healthy

, , or You can choose the trigger that fires the notification when the event source health status changes in pool, origin, or either pool or origin. Included with Purchase of Load Balancing. What should you do if you receive one? Evaluate load balancing analytics to review changes in health status over time.

Refer to Cloudflare Notifications for more information on how to set up an alert.