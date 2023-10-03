KnowBe4 Phish Alert Button (PAB)
If you have KnowBe4 Phish Alert Button (PAB) for Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace follow the steps below to set it up with Area 1 and report suspicious emails.
- Log in to your KnowBe4 console.
- Select the cog symbol to go to your Account Settings screen.
- Go to Account Integrations > Phish Alert.
- In Setting Name, give your PAB a descriptive name.
- (Optional) If you do not want to differentiate between spam and malicious emails, enter
<ACCOUNT_NAME>[email protected]in Send Non-Simulated Emails to to receive spam reports.
- If you do want to differentiate between spam and malicious emails, go to Comments and Disposition Settings.
- Select Allow users to leave comments and disposition.
- Select Disable Unknown Email Disposition.
- In Send Dispositioned Emails to, you need to enter the email addresses to forward spam and malicious emails. You can find these addresses in your Area 1 dashboard > Support > Service Addresses:
- Phishing/Suspicious: Enter your malicious email address. For example,
<ACCOUNT_NAME>[email protected].
- Spam/Junk: Enter your spam email address. For example,
<ACCOUNT_NAME>[email protected].
- Select Save changes.