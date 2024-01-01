Available notifications

/src/content/notifications/index.yaml

entries : - name : Expiring Access Service Token Alert audience : "[Access](/cloudflare-one/policies/access/) customers who want to receive a notification when their service token is about to expire." availability : Purchase of Access associatedProducts : Cloudflare Access nextSteps : Refresh your service token in the [Teams dashboard](https://one.dash.cloudflare.com/) under **Configuration** > **Service Auth**. otherFilters : None. - name : Usage Based Billing audience : Customers who want to receive a notification when the usage of a product goes above a set level. availability : Professional plans or higher. associatedProducts : Billing nextSteps : Review your product usage and adjust the configuration and/or increase the alerting threshold. otherFilters : |- You can choose the product that you want to be notified about and the threshold that fires the notification. Thresholds depend on the product chosen. For example: * Argo Smart Routing has **Notify when total bytes of traffic exceeds** as a threshold. * Load Balancing has **Notify when total number of DNS Queries exceeds** as a threshold. - name : Brand Protection Alerts audience : Customers who want a summary of activity related to [Brand Protection](/security-center/brand-protection/). availability : Professional plans or higher. associatedProducts : Security Center nextSteps : Investigate and potentially block any suspicious domains that may be trying to impersonate your brand. otherFilters : You can set up Brand Protection Alerts on individual monitored queries. For more details, refer to [Brand Protection Alerts](/security-center/brand-protection/#brand-protection-alerts). - name : Brand Protection Digest audience : Customers who want a summary of activity related to [Brand Protection](/security-center/brand-protection/). availability : Professional plans or higher. associatedProducts : Security Center nextSteps : Investigate and potentially block any suspicious domains that may be trying to impersonate your brand. otherFilters : You can set up Brand Protection Digest on individual monitored queries. For more details, refer to [Brand Protection Alerts](/security-center/brand-protection/#brand-protection-alerts). - name : Logo Match Alerts audience : Customers who want to receive a notification when the [Brand Protection](/security-center/brand-protection/) system detects a new domain which is using the uploaded logo and might be infringing copyright. availability : Enterprise plans. associatedProducts : Security Center nextSteps : Review the domains and URLs that are potentially impersonating your brand. otherFilters : You can select the query that you want to be alerted on. - name : Maintenance Notification audience : Customers interested in knowing about planned [Cloudflare maintenance](/support/troubleshooting/disruptive-maintenance/) for specific data centers. The notification lets you know when maintenance has been scheduled, changed, or canceled on an entire point of presence. availability : All Cloudflare plans. associatedProducts : Cloudflare Status nextSteps : If the notification is announcing new scheduled maintenance, you may want to add the maintenance to your calendar. During these maintenance windows, you may experience a slight increase in latency to the edge location which is under maintenance. otherFilters : You can filter maintenance notifications for specific points of presence and updates (scheduled, changed, canceled). - name : Incident Alerts audience : Customers interested in knowing about Cloudflare incidents. The notification lets you know when Cloudflare incidents are created, updated, and resolved. availability : All Cloudflare plans. associatedProducts : Cloudflare Status nextSteps : Review your [analytics](/analytics/) page to see if your domain is impacted. otherFilters : |- You can filter incident alerts to specific impact levels (minor, major, critical). Additionally, incident alerts can be filtered to incidents affecting specific components. By default, incident alerts will trigger a notification for incident updates across all impact levels and components. The impact level and affected components of an incident may change as the incident progresses. A notification will only be sent if the configured filters match at the time of the incident update. Updates will not be sent retroactively. - name : Secondary DNS all Primaries Failing audience : Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone in their account and want to receive a notification if all of their primary nameservers are failing. availability : Purchase of Secondary DNS associatedProducts : DNS nextSteps : |- 1. Confirm that your primary nameservers are up and running. 2. Confirm that the [Access Control Lists (ACLs)](/dns/zone-setups/zone-transfers/access-control-lists/cloudflare-ip-addresses/) on your primary nameservers are configured correctly. 3. Confirm that your primary nameservers are configured correctly in your Cloudflare account (correct IP, port, TSIG). otherFilters : None. - name : Secondary DNS Primaries Failing audience : Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone and want to receive a notification if at least one of their primary nameservers is failing. availability : Purchase of Secondary DNS. associatedProducts : DNS nextSteps : |- 1. Confirm that your primary nameservers are up and running. 2. Confirm that the [Access Control Lists (ACLs)](/dns/zone-setups/zone-transfers/access-control-lists/cloudflare-ip-addresses/) on your primary nameservers are configured correctly. 3. Confirm that your primary nameservers are configured correctly in your Cloudflare account (correct IP, port, TSIG). otherFilters : None. - name : Secondary DNS Successfully Updated audience : Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone in their account and want to receive a notification on successful zone transfers. availability : Purchase of Secondary DNS. associatedProducts : DNS nextSteps : No action needed. Everything is working correctly. otherFilters : None. - name : Secondary DNSSEC Validation Warning audience : Customers who are using Cloudflare for Secondary DNS and want to receive notifications about the failure or success of zone transfers from their primary nameservers. availability : Enterprise plans. associatedProducts : DNS nextSteps : |- Success alerts require no further action. Actions for failure notifications will depend on the type of failure. Possible actions include: * Checking the Access Control List (ACL) on your primary nameserver. * Checking if Cloudflare IPs have been [configured correctly on your primary nameserver](/dns/zone-setups/zone-transfers/access-control-lists/cloudflare-ip-addresses/). * Checking logs on primary nameservers for other errors. otherFilters : None. - name : HTTP DDoS Attack Alert audience : "[WAF](/waf/) or [CDN](/cache/) customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare has mitigated HTTP attacks that generate more than 100 requests per second." availability : All Cloudflare plans. associatedProducts : DDoS Protection nextSteps : No action needed. Refer to [DDoS alerts](/ddos-protection/reference/alerts/) for more information. otherFilters : None. - name : Layer 3/4 DDoS Attack Alert audience : "[BYOIP](/byoip/) and [Spectrum](/spectrum/) customers with [Network Analytics](/analytics/network-analytics/) who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare has mitigated attacks that generate an average of at least 12,000 packets per second over a five-second period, with a duration of one minute or more." availability : Purchase of Magic Transit and/or BYOIP. associatedProducts : DDoS Protection nextSteps : No action needed. Refer to [DDoS alerts](/ddos-protection/reference/alerts/) for more information. otherFilters : None. - name : Advanced HTTP DDoS Attack Alert audience : "[WAF](/waf/) or [CDN](/cache/) customers with the [Advanced DDoS Protection](/ddos-protection/) subscription who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare has mitigated attacks that generate more than the configured number of requests per second (100 rps by default)." availability : Enterprise plans. associatedProducts : DDoS Protection nextSteps : No action needed. Refer to [DDoS alerts](/ddos-protection/reference/alerts/) for more information. otherFilters : |- You can choose when to trigger a notification. Available filters include: * The zones in the account for which you wish to receive notifications. * The specific hostnames for which you wish to receive notifications. * The minimum requests-per-second rate that will trigger the alert (100 rps by default). - name : Advanced Layer 3/4 DDoS Attack Alert audience : "[BYOIP](/byoip/) and [Magic Transit](/magic-transit/) customers with [Network Analytics](/analytics/network-analytics/) who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare has mitigated attacks that generate more than the configured number of packets per second (12,000 pps by default)." availability : Purchase of Magic Transit and/or BYOIP (Enterprise plans). associatedProducts : DDoS Protection nextSteps : No action needed. Refer to [DDoS alerts](/ddos-protection/reference/alerts/) for more information. otherFilters : |- You can choose when to trigger a notification. Available filters include: * The IP prefixes for which you wish to receive notifications. * The specific IP addresses for which you wish to receive notifications. * The minimum packets-per-second rate that will trigger the alert (12,000 pps by default). * The minimum megabits-per-second rate that will trigger the alert. * The protocols for which you wish to receive notifications (all protocols by default). - name : Health Checks status notification audience : Customers who want to be warned about changes to server health as determined by [health checks](/health-checks/). availability : Professional plans or higher. associatedProducts : Health Checks nextSteps : Review your [health check analytics](/health-checks/health-checks-analytics/#common-error-codes). otherFilters : |- Available filters include: * You can search for and add health checks from your list of health checks. * You can choose a trigger to fire the notification when your server becomes **unhealthy**, **healthy**, or **either healthy or unhealthy**. - name : Pool Enablement audience : Customers who want to be warned about status changes (enabled/disabled) in their pools. availability : Purchase of [Load Balancing](/load-balancing/get-started/enable-load-balancing/). associatedProducts : Load Balancing nextSteps : No action is needed. otherFilters : |- Available filters include: * You can search for and add pools from your list of pools. * You can also choose the trigger that fires the notification when the Load Balancing pool is **enabled**, **disabled**, and **either enabled or disabled**. - name : Load Balancing Health Alert audience : Customers who want to be warned about [changes in health status](/load-balancing/understand-basics/health-details/) in their pools or origins. availability : Purchase of [Load Balancing](/load-balancing/get-started/enable-load-balancing/). associatedProducts : Load Balancing nextSteps : Evaluate [load balancing analytics](/load-balancing/reference/load-balancing-analytics/) to review changes in health status over time. otherFilters : |- Available filters include: * You can search for and add pools from your list of pools, as well as **Include future pools** (if all pools are selected). * You can choose the trigger that fires the notification when the health status becomes **unhealthy**, **healthy**, or **either unhealthy or healthy** * You can choose the trigger that fires the notification when the event source health status changes in **pool**, **origin**, or **either pool or origin**. - name : Failing Logpush Job Disabled audience : Enterprise customers who use [Logpush](/logs/) and want to monitor their job health. availability : Enterprise plans. associatedProducts : Logpush nextSteps : In the email for the notification, you can find the destination name for the failing Logpush job. With this destination name, you should be able to figure out which zone this relates to. There can be multiple reasons why a job fails, but it is best to test that the destination endpoint is healthy, and that necessary credentials are still working. You can also check that the destination has allowlisted [Cloudflare IPs](https://www.cloudflare.com/ips/). otherFilters : |- * Notification Name: A custom name for the notification. * Description (optional): A custom description for the notification. * Notification Email (can be multiple emails): The email address of the recipient for the notification. - name : Magic Network Monitoring - Auto Advertisement audience : "[Magic Transit on-demand](/magic-transit/on-demand/) customers who use Flow-Based Monitoring and want alerts when Magic Transit is automatically enabled." availability : Purchase of Magic Transit. associatedProducts : Magic Transit nextSteps : No action is needed. You can go to the [Cloudflare dashboard](https://dash.cloudflare.com/?to=/:account/magic-transit) to review the health and status of your tunnels. otherFilters : None. - name : Magic Network Monitoring - DDoS Attack audience : "[BYOIP](/byoip/) and [Spectrum](/spectrum/) customers with [Network Analytics](/analytics/network-analytics/) who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare has mitigated attacks that generate an average of at least 12,000 packets per second over a five-second period, with a duration of one minute or more." availability : Purchase of Magic Transit and/or BYOIP. associatedProducts : Magic Transit nextSteps : No action needed. Refer to [DDoS alerts](/ddos-protection/reference/alerts/) for more information. otherFilters : None. - name : Magic Network Monitoring - Volumetric Attack audience : "[Magic Transit on-demand](/magic-transit/on-demand/) customers who are using Flow-Based Monitoring to detect attacks when Magic Transit is disabled." availability : Purchase of Magic Transit. associatedProducts : Magic Transit nextSteps : If you do not have auto advertisement enabled, you need to advertise your IP prefixes to enable Magic Transit. For more information, refer to [Dynamic advertisement](/byoip/concepts/dynamic-advertisement/). otherFilters : None. - name : Magic Tunnel Health Check Alert audience : Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers who wish to receive alerts when the percentage of successful health checks for a Magic Tunnel drops below the selected service-level objective (SLO). availability : Purchase of Magic Transit and Magic WAN. associatedProducts : Magic Transit nextSteps : Refer to the [Magic Transit tunnel health](/magic-transit/how-to/check-tunnel-health-dashboard/) or [Magic WAN tunnel health](/magic-wan/configuration/common-settings/check-tunnel-health-dashboard/) for more information on what the issue might be. otherFilters : |- * Notification Name: A custom name for the notification. * Description (optional): A custom description for the notification. * Notification Email (can be multiple emails): The email address of recipient for the notification. * Webhooks * Tunnels: Choose one or more tunnels to monitor. * SLO: Define SLO threshold for Magic Tunnel health alerts. Available options are _High_, _Medium_, and _Low_. - name : Project updates audience : Customers who want to receive notifications about project-level events in [Cloudflare Pages](/pages/). availability : All Cloudflare plans. associatedProducts : Pages nextSteps : For failed deployments, review our [debugging guide](/pages/configuration/debugging-pages/#check-your-build-log). otherFilters : |- Available filters include: * Pages projects * Environments * Different events: **Deployment started**, **Deployment failed**, or **Deployment success** - name : Page Shield New Code Change Detection Alert audience : "[Page Shield](/page-shield/) customers who want to receive a notification when JavaScript dependencies change in the pages of their domain." availability : Enterprise plans with paid add-on. associatedProducts : Page Shield nextSteps : Investigate to confirm that it is an expected change. otherFilters : None. additional_information : Triggered daily. - name : Page Shield New Domain Alert audience : "[Page Shield](/page-shield/) customers who want to receive a notification when resources from new host domains appear in their domain." availability : Business plans or higher. associatedProducts : Page Shield nextSteps : Investigate to confirm that it is an expected change. otherFilters : None. additional_information : Triggered hourly. - name : Page Shield New Malicious Domain Alert audience : "[Page Shield](/page-shield/) customers who want to receive a notification when resources from a known malicious domain appear in their domain. For more information, refer to [Malicious script and connection detection](/page-shield/how-it-works/malicious-script-detection/)." availability : Enterprise plans with paid add-on. associatedProducts : Page Shield nextSteps : |- Review the information in the Page Shield dashboard about the detected malicious resources, then update the pages where those resources were detected. For more information, refer to [Review scripts and connections considered malicious](/page-shield/detection/review-malicious-scripts/). otherFilters : None. - name : Page Shield New Malicious Script Alert audience : "[Page Shield](/page-shield/) customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare classifies JavaScript dependencies in their domain as malicious. For more information, refer to [Malicious script and connection detection](/page-shield/how-it-works/malicious-script-detection/)." availability : Enterprise plans with paid add-on. associatedProducts : Page Shield nextSteps : |- Review the information in the Page Shield dashboard about the detected malicious resources, then update the pages where those resources were detected. For more information, refer to [Review scripts and connections considered malicious](/page-shield/detection/review-malicious-scripts/). otherFilters : None. - name : Page Shield New Malicious URL Alert audience : "[Page Shield](/page-shield/) customers who want to receive a notification when resources from a known malicious URL appear in their domain. For more information, refer to [Malicious script and connection detection](/page-shield/how-it-works/malicious-script-detection/)." availability : Enterprise plans with paid add-on. associatedProducts : Page Shield nextSteps : |- Review the information in the Page Shield dashboard about the detected malicious resources, then update the pages where those resources were detected. For more information, refer to [Review scripts and connections considered malicious](/page-shield/detection/review-malicious-scripts/). otherFilters : None. - name : Page Shield New Resources Alert audience : "[Page Shield](/page-shield/) customers who want to receive a notification when new resources appear in their domain." availability : Business plans or higher. associatedProducts : Page Shield nextSteps : Investigate to confirm that it is an expected change. otherFilters : None. additional_information : Triggered daily. - name : Page Shield New Resource Exceeds Max URL Length Alert audience : "[Page Shield](/page-shield/) customers who want to receive a notification when a resource's URL exceeds the maximum allowed length." availability : Business plans or higher. associatedProducts : Page Shield nextSteps : Manually check the resource. otherFilters : None. - name : Radar Alerts audience : Customers who want to receive a notification when traffic anomalies, outages, route hijacks, or route leaks are impacting one or more countries, regions, or autonomous systems (ASNs) of interest. availability : All Cloudflare plans. associatedProducts : Radar nextSteps : Further action will depend on your role. Refer to the [Radar documentation](/radar/) for more information. otherFilters : |- Filters include: * Notification type (anomaly, outage, route hijack, route leak) * Location (country or region) * Autonomous systems (ASNs) You have the option to send the notification via email, webhook, or PagerDuty. - name : Route Leak Detection Alert audience : "[BYOIP customers](/byoip/) who want to receive a notification when their prefixes are advertised in places they should not be." availability : Purchase of BYOIP. associatedProducts : Route Leak Detection nextSteps : Confirm your traffic is healthy. Reach out to your transit providers to ensure you are behaving as expected and ask them to follow up with any providers accepting the unauthorized routes. otherFilters : None. - name : Access mTLS Certificate Expiration Alert audience : "[Access](/cloudflare-one/policies/access/) customers that use client certificates for mutual TLS authentication. This notification will be sent 30 and 14 days before the expiration of the certificate." availability : Purchase of [Access](/cloudflare-one/identity/devices/access-integrations/mutual-tls-authentication/) and/or [Cloudflare for SaaS](/cloudflare-for-platforms/cloudflare-for-saas/security/certificate-management/enforce-mtls/). associatedProducts : SSL/TLS nextSteps : Upload a [renewed certificate](/cloudflare-one/identity/devices/access-integrations/mutual-tls-authentication/#add-mtls-authentication-to-your-access-configuration). otherFilters : None. - name : Advanced Certificate Alert audience : Customers with [advanced certificates](/ssl/edge-certificates/advanced-certificate-manager/) that want to be alerted on validation, issuance, renewal, and expiration of certificates. availability : When an advanced certificate is validated, issued, renewed, or expired. associatedProducts : SSL/TLS nextSteps : Action only needed if notification is about a certificate that failed to be issued. Refer to [SSL expired or SSL mismatch errors](/ssl/troubleshooting/version-cipher-mismatch/) for more information. otherFilters : None. - name : Hostname-level Authenticated Origin Pulls Certificate Expiration Alert audience : |- Customers that upload their own certificate to use with hostname-level Authenticated Origin Pull (AOP) to secure connections from Cloudflare to their origin server. AOP certificate expiration notifications are sent 30 days and 14 days before the certificate expiry. availability : Authenticated Origin Pull. associatedProducts : SSL/TLS nextSteps : Upload a renewed certificate to use for [hostname-level AOP](/ssl/origin-configuration/authenticated-origin-pull/set-up/per-hostname/). otherFilters : None. - name : SSL for SaaS Custom Hostnames Alert audience : Customers with custom hostname certificates who want to receive a notification on validation, issuance, renewal, and expiration of certificates. For more details around data formatting for webhooks, refer to the [Cloudflare for SaaS docs](/cloudflare-for-platforms/cloudflare-for-saas/security/certificate-management/webhook-definitions/). availability : Purchase of [Cloudflare for SaaS](/cloudflare-for-platforms/cloudflare-for-saas/). associatedProducts : SSL/TLS nextSteps : You only need to take action if you are notified that you have a certificate that failed. You can find the reasons why a certificate is not being issued in [Troubleshooting SSL errors](/ssl/troubleshooting/general-ssl-errors/). otherFilters : None. - name : Universal SSL Alert audience : Customers with universal certificates who want to receive a notification on validation, issuance, and renewal of certificates. availability : All Cloudflare plans. associatedProducts : SSL/TLS nextSteps : You only need to take action if you are notified that you have a certificate that failed. You can find the reasons why a certificate is not being issued in [Troubleshooting SSL errors](/ssl/troubleshooting/general-ssl-errors/). otherFilters : None. - name : Zone-level Authenticated Origin Pulls Certificate Expiration Alert audience : |- Customers that upload their own certificate to use with zone-level Authenticated Origin Pull (AOP) to secure connections from Cloudflare to their origin server. AOP certificate expiration notifications are sent 30 days and 14 days before the certificate expiry. availability : Authenticated Origin Pull. associatedProducts : SSL/TLS nextSteps : Upload a renewed certificate to use for [zone-level AOP](/ssl/origin-configuration/authenticated-origin-pull/set-up/). otherFilters : None. - name : mTLS Certificate Store Certificate Expiration Alert audience : |- Customers that upload their own client certificates for mTLS via [bring your own CA](/ssl/client-certificates/byo-ca/). This notification will be sent 30 and 14 days before the expiration of the certificate. availability : |- [Bring your own CA](/ssl/client-certificates/byo-ca/). The mTLS Certificate Store refers to customer uploaded certificates and does not include client certificates generated with the [Cloudflare CA](/ssl/client-certificates/create-a-client-certificate/). associatedProducts : SSL/TLS nextSteps : Upload a renewed certificate. otherFilters : None. - name : Stream Live Notifications audience : Customers who are using [Stream](/stream/) and want to receive webhooks with the status of their videos. availability : Stream subscription. associatedProducts : Stream nextSteps : Stream notifications are entirely customizable by the customer. Action will depend on the customizations enabled. otherFilters : |- You can input Stream Live IDs to receive notifications only about those inputs. If left blank, you will receive a list for all inputs. The following input states will fire notifications. You can toggle them on or off: * `live_input.connected` * `live_input.disconnected` - name : Advanced Error Rate Alert audience : Enterprise customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare detects edge and/or origin errors. Refer to [HTTP Traffic Alerts](/notifications/reference/traffic-alerts/) for more information. availability : Enterprise plans. associatedProducts : Traffic Monitoring nextSteps : |- 1. Use the link in the notification you received to see which error codes Cloudflare is seeing. 2. Depending on the statuses you are alerting on, refer to [Troubleshooting Cloudflare 5XX errors](/support/troubleshooting/cloudflare-errors/troubleshooting-cloudflare-5xx-errors/). otherFilters : |- Available filters include: * You can search and add domains from your list of domains. * You can filter alerts by **edge status code**, **origin status code**, and the **IP Address**. * You can also choose the trigger that fires the notification. Available triggers are **low sensitivity**, **medium sensitivity**, **high sensitivity**, or **very high sensitivity**. You can also toggle Alert Grouping to receive separate alerts for your domain, edge status code, and/or origin status code. limitations : |- Traffic Monitoring alerts are not sent for each individual events, but only when a spike in traffic reaches the threshold for an alert to be sent. These thresholds cannot be configured. Service level objectives (SLOs) are used to determine the threshold. - name : Origin Error Rate Alert audience : Enterprise customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare is unable to access their origin server. Refer to [HTTP Traffic Alerts](/notifications/reference/traffic-alerts/) for more information. availability : Enterprise plans. associatedProducts : Traffic Monitoring nextSteps : |- 1. Use the link in the Notification you received to see which error codes Cloudflare is seeing from your origin. 2. Refer to [Troubleshooting Cloudflare 5XX errors](/support/troubleshooting/cloudflare-errors/troubleshooting-cloudflare-5xx-errors/) to learn how to troubleshoot these errors. otherFilters : |- Multiple filters available: * You can search and add domains from your list of domains. * You can also choose the trigger that fires the notification. Available triggers are **low sensitivity**, **medium sensitivity**, **high sensitivity**, or **very high sensitivity**. limitations : |- Traffic Monitoring alerts are not sent for each individual events, but only when a spike in traffic reaches the threshold for an alert to be sent. These thresholds cannot be configured. Service level objectives (SLOs) are used to determine the threshold. - name : Passive Origin Monitoring audience : Customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare is unable to access their origin. Customers will only receive this notification when their origin is returning a `521` error. availability : All Cloudflare plans. associatedProducts : Traffic Monitoring nextSteps : Refer to [Troubleshooting Cloudflare 5XX errors](/support/troubleshooting/cloudflare-errors/troubleshooting-cloudflare-5xx-errors/) to learn how to troubleshoot these errors. otherFilters : None. limitations : |- Traffic Monitoring alerts are not sent for each individual events, but only when a spike in traffic reaches the threshold for an alert to be sent. These thresholds cannot be configured. Service level objectives (SLOs) are used to determine the threshold. - name : Traffic Anomalies Alert audience : Enterprise customers who want to receive a notification when one zone is experiencing an unexpected spike or drop in traffic. Refer to [HTTP Traffic Alerts](/notifications/reference/traffic-alerts/) for more information. availability : Enterprise plans. associatedProducts : Traffic Monitoring nextSteps : Use the link in the Notification you received to view if the spike or drop is significant enough to require further actions. otherFilters : |- Multiple filters available: * You can search and add domains from your list of domains. * You can include or exclude traffic mitigated by the [Web Application Firewall (WAF)](/waf/). * You can choose whether to be notified of either spikes or drops in traffic. limitations : |- Traffic Monitoring alerts are not sent for each individual events, but only when a spike in traffic reaches the threshold for an alert to be sent. These thresholds cannot be configured. Z-score is used to determine the threshold. - name : Block Review Rejection audience : Customers who want to be notified when Cloudflare Trust & Safety rejects a request for block removal. availability : All Cloudflare plans. associatedProducts : Trust and Safety Blocks nextSteps : Take care of any abuse on your website. Then, go to the [Cloudflare dashboard](https://dash.cloudflare.com/) and request a review. otherFilters : None. - name : New Blocks audience : Customers who want to be notified when Cloudflare Trust & Safety places a block on their website. availability : All Cloudflare plans. associatedProducts : Trust and Safety Blocks nextSteps : Take care of any abuse on your website. Then, go to the [Cloudflare dashboard](https://dash.cloudflare.com/) and request a review. otherFilters : None. - name : Removed Blocks audience : Customers who want to be notified when Cloudflare Trust & Safety removes a block from their website. availability : All Cloudflare plans. associatedProducts : Trust and Safety Blocks nextSteps : This is informational follow up. otherFilters : None. - name : Tunnel Creation or Deletion Event audience : Customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare Tunnels are created or deleted in their account. availability : All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans. associatedProducts : Tunnel nextSteps : No action is needed. otherFilters : None. - name : Tunnel Health Alert audience : Customers who want to be warned about changes in health status for their Cloudflare Tunnels. availability : All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans. associatedProducts : Tunnel nextSteps : Monitor tunnel health over time and consider deploying [`cloudflared` replicas or load balancers](/cloudflare-one/connections/connect-networks/deploy-tunnels/deploy-cloudflared-replicas/). otherFilters : None. additional_information : |- | <div style="width:75px">Health status</div> | Description | | ------------- | ------------ | | Healthy | The tunnel is active and serving traffic through four connections to the Cloudflare global network. | | Degraded | The tunnel is active and serving traffic, but at least one individual connection has failed. Further degradation in [tunnel availability](/cloudflare-one/connections/connect-networks/deploy-tunnels/deploy-cloudflared-replicas/) could risk the tunnel going down and failing to serve traffic.| | Down | The tunnel cannot serve traffic as it has no connections to the Cloudflare global network.| | Inactive | This value is reserved for tunnels which have been created, but have never been run.| - name : Device connectivity anomaly audience : Zero Trust customers who want to be notified when Cloudflare detects a spike or drop in the number of devices connected to the WARP client. availability : All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans. associatedProducts : DEX nextSteps : Review your [fleet status](/cloudflare-one/insights/dex/fleet-status/) to investigate why the spike or drop occurred and which devices are impacted. additional_information : To learn more about the alert logic, refer to [Z-score](/cloudflare-one/insights/dex/notifications/#z-score). otherFilters : |- - **Alert configuration**: Choose when to trigger a notification. Available options are _Connectivity spike_, _Connectivity drop_, and _Connectivity spike or drop_. - Filters: - **Colo**: Cloudflare data center that the device is connected to. - **Platform**: Operating system of the device. - **Version**: WARP client version (for example, `2024.3.409.0`). - **Mode**: [WARP mode](/cloudflare-one/connections/connect-devices/warp/configure-warp/warp-modes/) deployed on the device. - name : DEX test latency audience : Zero Trust customers who wish to receive alerts when there is a spike or drop in application latency, as measured by the HTTP test [Resource Fetch time](/cloudflare-one/insights/dex/tests/http/#test-results) or Traceroute test [Round trip time](/cloudflare-one/insights/dex/tests/traceroute/#test-results). Requires setting up a [DEX test](/cloudflare-one/insights/dex/tests/). availability : All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans. associatedProducts : DEX nextSteps : View your [test results](/cloudflare-one/insights/dex/tests/view-results/) to investigate why the spike occurred. additional_information : To learn more about the alert logic, refer to [Z-score](/cloudflare-one/insights/dex/notifications/#z-score). otherFilters : |- - **Alert configuration**: Choose when to trigger a notification. Available options are _Latency spike_, _Latency drop_, and _Latency spike or drop_. - Filters: - **Colo**: Cloudflare data center that the device is connected to. - **Platform**: Operating system of the device. - **Version**: WARP client version (for example, `2024.3.409.0`). - **Test name**: Choose which DEX test the alert should monitor. You will receive individual notifications for each test. - name : DEX test low availability audience : Zero Trust customers who wish to receive alerts when the percentage of successful HTTP or traceroute requests to an application drops below the selected service-level objective (SLO). Requires setting up a [DEX test](/cloudflare-one/insights/dex/tests/). availability : All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans. associatedProducts : DEX nextSteps : View your [test results](/cloudflare-one/insights/dex/tests/view-results/) to investigate why the degradation occurred. additional_information : To learn more about the alert logic, refer to [SLO](/cloudflare-one/insights/dex/notifications/#slo). otherFilters : |- - **Service Level Objective (SLO)**: Specify the availability threshold that will trigger an alert. Enter a percentage in `xx.x` format (for example, `98.0`). - Filters: - **Colo**: Cloudflare data center that the device is connected to. - **Platform**: Operating system of the device. - **Version**: WARP client version (for example, `2024.3.409.0`). - **Test name**: Choose which DEX test the alert should monitor. You will receive individual notifications for each test. - name : Advanced Security Events Alert audience : Enterprise customers who want to receive alerts about spikes in specific services that generate log entries in [Security Events](/waf/analytics/security-events/paid-plans/). For more information, refer to [WAF alerts](/waf/reference/alerts/). availability : Enterprise plans. associatedProducts : Web Application Firewall (WAF) nextSteps : Review the information in [Security Events](/waf/analytics/security-events/paid-plans/) to identify any possible attack or misconfiguration. otherFilters : |- A mandatory [`filters`](/api/operations/notification-policies-create-a-notification-policy) selection is needed when you create a notification policy which includes the list of services and zones that you want to be alerted on. * You can search for and add domains from your list of Enterprise zones. * You can choose which services the alert should monitor (Managed Firewall, Rate Limiting, etc.). * You can filter events by a targeted action. additional_information : |- The mean time to detection is five minutes. This alert will look for spikes across all services that generate log entries in [security/firewall events](/waf/analytics/security-events/paid-plans/). limitations : |- Security Events (WAF) alerts are not sent for each individual events, but only when a spike in traffic reaches the threshold for an alert to be sent. These thresholds cannot be configured. Z-score is used to determine the threshold. - name : Security Events Alert audience : Business and Enterprise customers who want to receive alerts about spikes across all services that generate log entries in [Security Events](/waf/analytics/security-events/paid-plans/). For more information, refer to [WAF alerts](/waf/reference/alerts/). availability : Business and Enterprise plans. associatedProducts : Web Application Firewall (WAF) nextSteps : Review the information in [Security Events](/waf/analytics/security-events/paid-plans/) to identify any possible attack or misconfiguration. otherFilters : |- A mandatory [`filters`](/api/operations/notification-policies-create-a-notification-policy) selection is needed when you create a notification policy which includes the list of zones that you want to be alerted on. * You can also search for and add domains from your list of business or enterprise zones. The notification will be sent for the domains chosen. * You can filter events by a targeted action. additional_information : |- The mean time to detection is two hours. When setting up this alert, you can select the services that will be monitored. Each selected service is monitored separately. limitations : |- Security Events (WAF) alerts are not sent for each individual events, but only when a spike in traffic reaches the threshold for an alert to be sent. These thresholds cannot be configured. Z-score is used to determine the threshold. - name : Weekly summary audience : Customers using [Web Analytics](/web-analytics/) to monitor their website's performance. availability : All Cloudflare plans. associatedProducts : Web Analytics nextSteps : No action is needed. This notification is a weekly summary with reports from your Web Analytics account. Refer to [Notifications](https://dash.cloudflare.com/?to=/:account/notifications) in the Cloudflare dashboard to refine your notifications settings. otherFilters : None.