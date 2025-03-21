The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud Storage integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated GCP account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

A GCP account using Cloud Storage.

For initial setup, access to the GCP account with permission to create a new Service Account with the scopes listed below.

Integration permissions

For the GCP Cloud Storage integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following access scopes via a Service Account:

roles/viewer

roles/storage.admin

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission scope, refer to the GCP IAM roles for Cloud Storage documentation ↗.

Compute account

You can connect a GCP compute account to your CASB integration to perform Data Loss Prevention scans within your Cloud Storage bucket and avoid data egress. CASB will scan any objects that exist in the bucket at the time of configuration.

Add a compute account

To connect a compute account to your GCP integration:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to CASB > Integrations. Find and select your GCP integration. Select Open connection instructions. Follow the instructions provided to connect a new compute account. Select Refresh.

You can only connect one compute account to an integration. To remove a compute account, select Manage compute accounts.

Configure compute account scanning

Once your GCP compute account has successfully connected to your CASB integration, you can configure where and how to scan for sensitive data:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to CASB > Integrations. Find and select your GCP integration. Select Create new configuration. In Resources, choose the buckets you want to scan. Select Continue. Choose the file types, sampling percentage, and DLP profiles to scan for. (Optional) Configure additional settings, such as the limit of API calls over time for CASB to adhere to. Select Continue. Review the details of the scan, then select Start scan.

CASB will take up to one hour to begin scanning. To view the scan results, go to CASB > Content > Cloud.

To manage your resources, go to CASB > Integrations, then find and select your GCP integration. From here, you can pause all or individual scans, add or remove resources, and change scan settings.

For more information, refer to Content findings.

Security findings

The GCP Cloud Storage integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

Cloud Storage Bucket security

Flag security issues in Cloud Storage Buckets, including overpermissioning, access policies, and user security best practices.