Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud Storage
The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud Storage integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated GCP account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
- A GCP account using Cloud Storage.
- For initial setup, access to the GCP account with permission to create a new Service Account with the scopes listed below.
For the GCP Cloud Storage integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following access scopes via a Service Account:
roles/viewer
roles/storage.admin
These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission scope, refer to the GCP IAM roles for Cloud Storage documentation ↗.
You can connect a GCP compute account to your CASB integration to perform Data Loss Prevention scans within your Cloud Storage bucket and avoid data egress. CASB will scan any objects that exist in the bucket at the time of configuration.
To connect a compute account to your GCP integration:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to CASB > Integrations.
- Find and select your GCP integration.
- Select Open connection instructions.
- Follow the instructions provided to connect a new compute account.
- Select Refresh.
You can only connect one compute account to an integration. To remove a compute account, select Manage compute accounts.
Once your GCP compute account has successfully connected to your CASB integration, you can configure where and how to scan for sensitive data:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to CASB > Integrations.
- Find and select your GCP integration.
- Select Create new configuration.
- In Resources, choose the buckets you want to scan. Select Continue.
- Choose the file types, sampling percentage, and DLP profiles to scan for.
- (Optional) Configure additional settings, such as the limit of API calls over time for CASB to adhere to.
- Select Continue.
- Review the details of the scan, then select Start scan.
CASB will take up to one hour to begin scanning. To view the scan results, go to CASB > Content > Cloud.
To manage your resources, go to CASB > Integrations, then find and select your GCP integration. From here, you can pause all or individual scans, add or remove resources, and change scan settings.
For more information, refer to Content findings.
The GCP Cloud Storage integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.
Flag security issues in Cloud Storage Buckets, including overpermissioning, access policies, and user security best practices.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket Allows Public Write
4583f5a9-a343-4e2f-a8b3-9237a911f337
|Critical
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket IAM Policy Allows Public Access
032c1e88-0cff-47f6-8d75-046e0a7330de
|Critical
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket Publicly Accessible
cc028a95-46d4-4156-ac11-bc5713529824
|Critical
|Google Cloud Platform: Public Access Prevention Enabled But Policy Grants Public
cc02680e-9cc3-49d1-99d5-29d425bf142f
|Critical
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket ACL Grants All Authenticated Users Access
e1a588af-0500-482e-b59d-fd2693ce7fc0
|Critical
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket ACL Grants All Users Public Access
1904c004-8d4f-470e-9460-e77db23d6a86
|Critical
|Google Cloud Platform: Public Access Prevention but ACL Grants allUsers
fcf2e27e-673f-4cd2-9b76-ec89c4c5872c
|Critical
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket Versioning Disabled
bd66e214-f205-4e00-bd68-121dad0a7988
|High
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket Without KMS Encryption
0105d9c4-1a01-4b65-b33e-df6c55905147
|High
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Uniform Bucket-Level Access Disabled
6960b459-aa9e-4b41-84f6-26cdb75a1995
|High
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket IAM Policy Allows Public Read
10420f34-8fdd-49cb-8d38-096a2de5824f
|High
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket Lacks Lifecycle Rules
edcd5a8b-b128-404b-8207-23a80f669b65
|Medium
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket Logging Disabled
d26f43c8-9406-481c-8c8b-1a7f05f3cc27
|Medium
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket Not Using 'Soft Delete'
5542ed8e-77a6-43c1-8b9e-935e66009d34
|Medium
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket Retention Policy Disabled
2d4a247c-8adb-4f2b-ae58-3568d633cb81
|Medium
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket IAM Policy Not Version 3
ade2ede6-08c7-4962-b084-f6a29ee4a5b8
|Low
|Google Cloud Platform: GCS Bucket IAM Policy Using Legacy Roles
11a592b9-4f51-4a1a-9925-a48a5ed01521
|Low
