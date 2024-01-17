Follow these guidelines for link text.

​​ Standard text

As much as possible, use text that follows one of these patterns:

For more information, refer to [<PAGE_TITLE>](LINK).

To <DO_SOMETHING>, refer to [<SECTION_TITLE>](LINK).

Do not use the following constructions:

Learn more about...

To read more....

For more information, refer the [Merge requests](LINK) page.

For more information, refer the [Merge requests](LINK) documentation.

​​ Descriptive link text

The more descriptive your link text, the easier it is for people to navigate your site and for Google to understand what you are linking to.

Practically, this means you should avoid link text like here , this page , or read more .

For example, instead of:

For more information, refer to [this page](LINK).

For more information, go [here](LINK).

Use: