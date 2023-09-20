Email Retro Scan

Email Retro Scan allows you to scan up to seven days of old messages in your Office 365 (O365) inboxes, and check if your current email security solution missed any threats. Contact your account manager to enable this feature.

​​ Scan for threats

To scan for threats in your Office 365 inbox:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Go to Area 1, and select Generate Retro Scan report. Cloudflare needs authorization to access your O365 messages. Select Authorize Mail Access and Authorize Directory Synchronization. This is needed so Cloudflare can read your emails and your Microsoft Active Directory. This last authorization allows us to understand which users are in the organization, as well as which groups they belong to. Select Next to continue. In Scan parameters, choose one or more domains to scan. Choose your email security system, from Current email security system. Select Initiate Retro Scan. Cloudflare will begin the task of analyzing all your emails for the chosen domains. This might take some time depending on the size of the inbox and number of domains chosen. You do not need to wait for the scan to complete. Cloudflare will send you an email alert when the scan is complete. If you decide to wait, select View report when the scan finishes.

​​ Analyze results