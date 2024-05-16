Cloudflare Docs
Application Security (Learning Path)
  Managed Rules

WAF Managed Rules allow you to deploy pre-configured managed rulesets that provide immediate protection against:

  • Zero-day vulnerabilities
  • Top-10 attack techniques
  • Use of stolen/exposed credentials
  • Extraction of sensitive data

These managed rulesets are regularly updated. You can adjust the behavior of specific rules in these rulesets, choosing from several possible actions.

​​ Rulesets

By default, Cloudflare offers the following rulesets:




