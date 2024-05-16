Managed Rules

1 min read

WAF Managed Rules allow you to deploy pre-configured managed rulesets that provide immediate protection against:

Zero-day vulnerabilities

Top-10 attack techniques

Use of stolen/exposed credentials

Extraction of sensitive data

These managed rulesets are regularly updated. You can adjust the behavior of specific rules in these rulesets, choosing from several possible actions.

By default, Cloudflare offers the following rulesets: