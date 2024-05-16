Managed Rules
WAF Managed Rules allow you to deploy pre-configured managed rulesets that provide immediate protection against:
- Zero-day vulnerabilities
- Top-10 attack techniques
- Use of stolen/exposed credentials
- Extraction of sensitive data
These managed rulesets are regularly updated. You can adjust the behavior of specific rules in these rulesets, choosing from several possible actions.
Rulesets
By default, Cloudflare offers the following rulesets:
- Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
- Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset
- Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset