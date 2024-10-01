Configure Cloud Connector using Terraform

You can create Cloud Connector using the Terraform Cloudflare provider ↗.

To get started with Terraform for Cloudflare configuration, refer to Terraform: Get started.

Example configuration

Below is an example Terraform configuration that demonstrates creating Cloud Connectors for various supported providers to route traffic between them based on URI paths:

resource "cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules" "cloud_connector_rules" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" rules { description = "Route /data to GCP bucket" enabled = true expression = "(http.request.uri.path wildcard \" */data/* \" )" provider = "gcp_storage" parameters { host = "mystorage.storage.googleapis.com" } } rules { description = "Route /resources to AWS bucket" enabled = true expression = "(http.request.uri.path wildcard \" */resources/* \" )" provider = "aws_s3" parameters { host = "mystorage.s3.ams.amazonaws.com" } } rules { description = "Route /files to Azure bucket" enabled = true expression = "(http.request.uri.path wildcard \" */files/* \" )" provider = "azure_storage" parameters { host = "mystorage.blob.core.windows.net" } } rules { description = "Route /images to R2 bucket" enabled = true expression = "(http.request.uri.path wildcard \" */images/* \" )" provider = "cloudflare_r2" parameters { host = "mybucketcustomdomain.example.com" } } }

More resources

Refer to the Terraform Cloudflare provider documentation ↗ for more information on the cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules resource.