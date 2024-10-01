 Skip to content
Configure Cloud Connector using Terraform

You can create Cloud Connector using the Terraform Cloudflare provider.

To get started with Terraform for Cloudflare configuration, refer to Terraform: Get started.

Example configuration

Below is an example Terraform configuration that demonstrates creating Cloud Connectors for various supported providers to route traffic between them based on URI paths:

resource "cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules" "cloud_connector_rules" {
  zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>"


  rules {
    description = "Route /data to GCP bucket"
    enabled     = true
    expression  = "(http.request.uri.path wildcard \"*/data/*\")"
    provider    = "gcp_storage"
    parameters {
      host = "mystorage.storage.googleapis.com"
    }
  }


  rules {
    description = "Route /resources to AWS bucket"
    enabled     = true
    expression  = "(http.request.uri.path wildcard \"*/resources/*\")"
    provider    = "aws_s3"
    parameters {
      host = "mystorage.s3.ams.amazonaws.com"
    }
  }


  rules {
    description = "Route /files to Azure bucket"
    enabled     = true
    expression  = "(http.request.uri.path wildcard \"*/files/*\")"
    provider    = "azure_storage"
    parameters {
      host = "mystorage.blob.core.windows.net"
    }
  }


  rules {
    description = "Route /images to R2 bucket"
    enabled     = true
    expression  = "(http.request.uri.path wildcard \"*/images/*\")"
    provider    = "cloudflare_r2"
    parameters {
      host = "mybucketcustomdomain.example.com"
    }
  }
}

More resources

Refer to the Terraform Cloudflare provider documentation for more information on the cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules resource.

