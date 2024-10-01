Configure Cloud Connector using Terraform

You can create Cloud Connector using the Terraform Cloudflare provider ↗.
To get started with Terraform for Cloudflare configuration, refer to Terraform: Get started.
Below is an example Terraform configuration that demonstrates creating Cloud Connectors for various supported providers to route traffic between them based on URI paths:
Refer to the Terraform Cloudflare provider documentation ↗ for more information on the
cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules resource.
