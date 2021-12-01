Cloudflare Developers
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
Docs Sponsorships Open Source Newsletter
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Sponsorships

Cloudflare powers over 20 million Internet properties, including these world-changing open-source projects.

Yarn

A package manager for Node that creates a lockfile for dependencies and cache’s packages for future projects.

Visit site Code on GitHub

Moment.js

A library for Parsing, validating, manipulating, and displaying dates and times in JavaScript.

Visit site Code on GitHub

D3

A way to bind data to the DOM, and then apply data-driven transformations to the document.

Visit site Code on GitHub

OpenAI

A non-profit research company aiming to build safe Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and ensure AGI's benefits are as widely and evenly distributed as possible.

Visit site Code on GitHub

UNPKG

A fast, global Content Delivery Network for everything on NPM.

Visit site Code on GitHub

HTML5 Boilerplate

A fast, robust, and adaptable way to create web apps or sites.

Visit site Code on GitHub

cdnjs

A free, public Content Delivery Network for popular libraries.

Visit site Code on GitHub

Webpack

A module bundler for combining JavaScript files.

Visit site Code on GitHub

Node.js

A JavaScript runtime built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine.

Visit site Code on GitHub

React

A JavaScript library for building user interfaces created by facebook.

Visit site Code on GitHub

git

A version control system that allows millions people across the world to collaborate on coding projects.

Visit site Code on GitHub

Kali Linux

Kali Linux is an advanced penetration testing Linux distribution.

Visit site Code on GitHub

ClickHouse

ClickHouse is a free analytics DBMS for big data

Visit site Code on GitHub

Phalcon

Phalcon is a full-stack PHP framework delivered as a C-extension

Visit site Code on GitHub

JsDelivr

JsDelivr is a public, open-source CDN (Content Delivery Network) developed by ProspectOne, focused on performance, reliability, and security.

Visit site Code on GitHub

freeCodeCamp

An online coding bootcamp that teaches you to code for free.

Visit site Code on GitHub
uppy-dog-full-2

Uppy

A sleek, modular file uploader that integrates seamlessly with any application.

Visit site Code on GitHub

Redux

A predictable state container for JavaScript apps. It’s commonly used with React to make state management simple.

Visit site Code on GitHub

jQuery

The Write Less, Do More, JavaScript Library.

Visit site Code on GitHub

Select2

A jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

Visit site Code on GitHub

Gulp

A toolkit for automating painful or time-consuming tasks in your development workflow, so you can stop messing around and build something.

Visit site Code on GitHub

impress.js

A presentation tool made to leverage the power of css3 transforms and transitions.

Visit site Code on GitHub

Express

A fast, minimalist web framework for Node.js.

Visit site Code on GitHub

REVEAL.JS

A framework for making powerpoint-like presentations using HTML, CSS and JS.

Visit site Code on GitHub

three.js

A JavaScript library used to create and display animated 3D computer graphics in a web browser.

Visit site Code on GitHub

Bootstrap

A responsive, mobile-first HTML, CSS and JS styling library.

Visit site Code on GitHub