Sponsorships

Yarn
A package manager for Node that creates a lockfile for dependencies and cache’s packages for future projects.
Moment.js
A library for Parsing, validating, manipulating, and displaying dates and times in JavaScript.
D3
A way to bind data to the DOM, and then apply data-driven transformations to the document.
OpenAI
A non-profit research company aiming to build safe Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and ensure AGI's benefits are as widely and evenly distributed as possible.
UNPKG
A fast, global Content Delivery Network for everything on NPM.
HTML5 Boilerplate
A fast, robust, and adaptable way to create web apps or sites.
cdnjs
A free, public Content Delivery Network for popular libraries.
Webpack
A module bundler for combining JavaScript files.
Node.js
A JavaScript runtime built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine.
React
A JavaScript library for building user interfaces created by facebook.
git
A version control system that allows millions people across the world to collaborate on coding projects.
Kali Linux
Kali Linux is an advanced penetration testing Linux distribution.
ClickHouse
ClickHouse is a free analytics DBMS for big data
Phalcon
Phalcon is a full-stack PHP framework delivered as a C-extension
JsDelivr
JsDelivr is a public, open-source CDN (Content Delivery Network) developed by ProspectOne, focused on performance, reliability, and security.
freeCodeCamp
An online coding bootcamp that teaches you to code for free.
Uppy
A sleek, modular file uploader that integrates seamlessly with any application.
Redux
A predictable state container for JavaScript apps. It’s commonly used with React to make state management simple.
jQuery
The Write Less, Do More, JavaScript Library.
Select2
A jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
Gulp
A toolkit for automating painful or time-consuming tasks in your development workflow, so you can stop messing around and build something.
impress.js
A presentation tool made to leverage the power of css3 transforms and transitions.
Express
A fast, minimalist web framework for Node.js.
REVEAL.JS
A framework for making powerpoint-like presentations using HTML, CSS and JS.
three.js
A JavaScript library used to create and display animated 3D computer graphics in a web browser.
Bootstrap
A responsive, mobile-first HTML, CSS and JS styling library.