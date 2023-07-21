Method types & common verbs
The verb examples are a small handful of commonly used verbs associated with a method, but you should not feel limited and only use the verbs in the examples.
When writing the endpoint title, use the root form of the verb. For example, “Create a namespace.”
For the endpoint description, use the present tense of the verb. For example, “Creates a namespace under the given title.”
Additionally, using the method type as the verb in the title and description is okay. For example, using the method GET and including it in the description as “Gets embed code” is acceptable.
|Method
|Purpose
|Verb examples
GET
|Retrieves a resource
|Gets, Lists, Returns, Downloads
POST
|Creates a resource
|Creates, Watches, Inserts, Adds
PUT
|Updates or creates an existing resource
|Updates, Modifies, Adds
PATCH
|Partially modifies an existing resource
|Updates, Edits, Changes
DELETE
|Removes the resource
|Deletes, Removes, Cancels