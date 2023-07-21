Cloudflare Docs
Style Guide
Cloudflare Docs
Style Guide
GitHub icon
Visit Style Guide on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Style Guide
  3. API content strategy
  4. Method types & common verbs

Method types & common verbs

The verb examples are a small handful of commonly used verbs associated with a method, but you should not feel limited and only use the verbs in the examples.

When writing the endpoint title, use the root form of the verb. For example, “Create a namespace.”

For the endpoint description, use the present tense of the verb. For example, “Creates a namespace under the given title.”

Additionally, using the method type as the verb in the title and description is okay. For example, using the method GET and including it in the description as “Gets embed code” is acceptable.

MethodPurposeVerb examples
GETRetrieves a resourceGets, Lists, Returns, Downloads
POSTCreates a resourceCreates, Watches, Inserts, Adds
PUTUpdates or creates an existing resourceUpdates, Modifies, Adds
PATCHPartially modifies an existing resourceUpdates, Edits, Changes
DELETERemoves the resourceDeletes, Removes, Cancels