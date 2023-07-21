Method types & common verbs

The verb examples are a small handful of commonly used verbs associated with a method, but you should not feel limited and only use the verbs in the examples.

When writing the endpoint title, use the root form of the verb. For example, “Create a namespace.”

For the endpoint description, use the present tense of the verb. For example, “Creates a namespace under the given title.”

Additionally, using the method type as the verb in the title and description is okay. For example, using the method GET and including it in the description as “Gets embed code” is acceptable.