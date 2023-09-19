Cloudflare Docs
The `node:crypto`` module provides cryptographic functionality that includes a set of wrappers for OpenSSL’s hash, HMAC, cipher, decipher, sign, and verify functions.

A subset of the the node:crypto module is available in Workers. All APIs in the tables below with a ✅ are supported, and unless otherwise noted, work the same way as the implementations in Node.js.

The WebCrypto API is also available within Cloudflare Workers.

​​ Classes

APISupported?Notes
Certificate
Cipher
Decipher
DiffieHellman
DiffieHellmanGroup
ECDH
Hash
Hmac
KeyObject
Sign
Verify
X509Certificate
constants

​​ Primes

APISupported?Notes
checkPrime
checkPrimeSync
generatePrime
generatePrimeSync

​​ Ciphers

APISupported?Notes
createCipherDeprecated, use createCipheriv instead
createCipheriv
createDecipherDeprecated, use createDecipheriv instead
createDecipheriv
privateDecrypt
privateEncrypt
publicDecrypt
publicEncrypt

​​ DiffieHellman

APISupported?Notes
createDiffieHellman(prime)
createDiffieHellman(primeLength)
createDiffieHellmanGroup
createECDH
diffieHellman
getDiffieHellman

​​ Hash

APISupported?Notes
createHash
createHmac
getHashes

​​ Keys

APISupported?Notes
createPrivateKey
createPublicKey
createSecretKey
generateKey
generateKeyPair
generateKeyPairSync
generateKeySync

​​ Sign/Verify

APISupported?Notes
createSign
createVerify
sign
verify

​​ Misc

APISupported?Notes
getCipherInfo
getCiphers
getCurves
secureHeapUsed
setEngine
timingSafeEqual

​​ Fips

APISupported?Notes
getFips
fipsDeprecated, use getFips() instead
setFips

​​ Random

APISupported?Notes
getRandomValues
randomBytes
randomFillSync
randomFill
randomInt
randomUUID

​​ Key Derivation

APISupported?Notes
hkdfDoes not yet support KeyObject
hkdfSyncDoes not yet support KeyObject
pbkdf2
pbkdf2Sync
scrypt
scryptSync

​​ WebCrypto

APISupported?Notes
subtle
webcrypto