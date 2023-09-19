Crypto

To use Node.js APIs in your Worker, add the nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your wrangler.toml file.

The `node:crypto`` module provides cryptographic functionality that includes a set of wrappers for OpenSSL’s hash, HMAC, cipher, decipher, sign, and verify functions.

A subset of the the node:crypto module is available in Workers. All APIs in the tables below with a ✅ are supported, and unless otherwise noted, work the same way as the implementations in Node.js.

The WebCrypto API is also available within Cloudflare Workers.