The
node:crypto ↗ module provides cryptographic functionality that includes a set of wrappers for OpenSSL's hash, HMAC, cipher, decipher, sign, and verify functions.
All
node:crypto APIs are fully supported in Workers with the following exceptions:
- The functions generateKeyPair ↗ and generateKeyPairSync ↗ do not support DSA or DH key pairs.
argon2and
argon2Syncare not supported.
ed448and
x448curves are not supported.
- It is not possible to manually enable or disable FIPS mode ↗.
The full
node:crypto API is documented in the Node.js documentation for
node:crypto ↗.
The WebCrypto API is also available within Cloudflare Workers. This does not
require the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag.