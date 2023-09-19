Crypto
The `node:crypto`` module provides cryptographic functionality that includes a set of wrappers for OpenSSL’s hash, HMAC, cipher, decipher, sign, and verify functions.
A subset of the the
node:crypto module is available in Workers. All APIs in the tables below with a ✅ are supported, and unless otherwise noted, work the same way as the implementations in Node.js.
The WebCrypto API is also available within Cloudflare Workers.
Classes
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|Certificate
|Cipher
|Decipher
|DiffieHellman
|✅
|DiffieHellmanGroup
|✅
|ECDH
|Hash
|✅
|Hmac
|✅
|KeyObject
|Sign
|Verify
|X509Certificate
|constants
Primes
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|checkPrime
|✅
|checkPrimeSync
|✅
|generatePrime
|✅
|generatePrimeSync
|✅
Ciphers
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|createCipher
|Deprecated, use
createCipheriv instead
|createCipheriv
|createDecipher
|Deprecated, use
createDecipheriv instead
|createDecipheriv
|privateDecrypt
|privateEncrypt
|publicDecrypt
|publicEncrypt
DiffieHellman
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|createDiffieHellman(prime)
|✅
|createDiffieHellman(primeLength)
|✅
|createDiffieHellmanGroup
|✅
|createECDH
|diffieHellman
|getDiffieHellman
|✅
Hash
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|createHash
|✅
|createHmac
|✅
|getHashes
|✅
Keys
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|createPrivateKey
|createPublicKey
|createSecretKey
|✅
|generateKey
|✅
|generateKeyPair
|✅
|generateKeyPairSync
|✅
|generateKeySync
|✅
Sign/Verify
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|createSign
|createVerify
|sign
|verify
Misc
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|getCipherInfo
|getCiphers
|✅
|getCurves
|✅
|secureHeapUsed
|✅
|setEngine
|✅
|timingSafeEqual
|✅
Fips
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|getFips
|✅
|fips
|✅
|Deprecated, use
getFips() instead
|setFips
|✅
Random
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|getRandomValues
|✅
|randomBytes
|✅
|randomFillSync
|✅
|randomFill
|✅
|randomInt
|✅
|randomUUID
|✅
Key Derivation
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|hkdf
|✅
|Does not yet support KeyObject
|hkdfSync
|✅
|Does not yet support KeyObject
|pbkdf2
|✅
|pbkdf2Sync
|✅
|scrypt
|scryptSync
WebCrypto
|API
|Supported?
|Notes
|subtle
|✅
|webcrypto
|✅