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crypto

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The node:crypto module provides cryptographic functionality that includes a set of wrappers for OpenSSL's hash, HMAC, cipher, decipher, sign, and verify functions.

All node:crypto APIs are fully supported in Workers with the following exceptions:

The full node:crypto API is documented in the Node.js documentation for node:crypto.

The WebCrypto API is also available within Cloudflare Workers. This does not require the nodejs_compat compatibility flag.

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