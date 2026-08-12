crypto

Note For compatibility dates of 2026-08-04 or later, Workers enables both nodejs_compat and nodejs_compat_v2 by default. These flags are not used for these compatibility dates. Existing projects do not need to remove them when updating their compatibility date. For earlier dates, add nodejs_compat to your Wrangler configuration file to opt in. For instructions to turn off Node.js compatibility, refer to the Node.js compatibility flag.

The node:crypto ↗ module provides cryptographic functionality that includes a set of wrappers for OpenSSL's hash, HMAC, cipher, decipher, sign, and verify functions.

All node:crypto APIs are fully supported in Workers with the following exceptions:

The functions generateKeyPair ↗ and generateKeyPairSync ↗ do not support DSA or DH key pairs.

and generateKeyPairSync do not support DSA or DH key pairs. argon2 and argon2Sync are not supported.

and are not supported. ed448 and x448 curves are not supported.

and curves are not supported. It is not possible to manually enable or disable FIPS mode ↗ .

The full node:crypto API is documented in the Node.js documentation for node:crypto ↗.