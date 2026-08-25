Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Overview Benefits How it works Enable Product compatibility Zone hold Additional support Resolving SSL errors using Cloudflare Managed Certificates Best practice Zone-level configuration

Cloudflare partners with Salesforce Commerce Cloud to provide Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers’ websites with Cloudflare’s performance and security benefits.

If you use Salesforce Commerce Cloud and also have a Cloudflare plan, you can use your own Cloudflare zone to proxy web traffic to your zone first, then Salesforce Commerce Cloud's (the SaaS Provider) zone second. This configuration option is called O2O.

Benefits

O2O's benefits include applying your own Cloudflare zone's services and settings — such as WAF, Bot Management, Waiting Room, and more — on the traffic destined for your Salesforce Commerce Cloud environment.

How it works

For additional detail about how traffic routes when O2O is enabled, refer to How O2O works.

Enable

To enable O2O requires the following:

You must configure your SFCC environment as an "SFCC Proxy Zone". If you currently have an "SFCC Legacy Zone", you cannot enable O2O. For more details on the different types of SFCC configurations, refer to the Salesforce FAQ on SFCC Proxy Zones ↗ .

. For instructions on how to migrate your SFCC environment to an "SFCC Proxy Zone", refer to the SFCC Legacy Zone to SFCC Proxy Zone migration guide ↗ . Your own Cloudflare zone on an Enterprise plan.

If you meet the above requirements, O2O can then be enabled per hostname. To enable O2O for a specific hostname within your Cloudflare zone, create a Proxied CNAME DNS record with a target of the CNAME provided by SFCC Business Manager, which is the dashboard used by SFCC customers to configure their storefront environment.

The CNAME provided by SFCC Business Manager will resemble commcloud.prod-abcd-example-com.cc-ecdn.net and contains 3 distinct parts. For each hostname routing traffic to SFCC, be sure to update each part of the example CNAME to match your SFCC environment:

Environment: prod should be changed to prod or dev or stg . Realm: abcd should be changed to the Realm ID assigned to you by SFCC. Domain Name: example-com should be changed to match your domain name in a hyphenated format.

Type Name Target Proxy status CNAME <YOUR_HOSTNAME> commcloud.prod-abcd-example-com.cc-ecdn.net Proxied

For O2O to be configured properly, make sure your Proxied DNS record targets your SFCC CNAME directly. Do not indirectly target the SFCC CNAME by targeting another Proxied DNS record in your Cloudflare zone which targets the SFCC CNAME.

Correct configuration For example, if the hostnames routing traffic to SFCC are www.example.com and preview.example.com , the following is a correct configuration in your Cloudflare zone: Type Name Target Proxy status CNAME www.example.com commcloud.prod-abcd-example-com.cc-ecdn.net Proxied CNAME preview.example.com commcloud.prod-abcd-example-com.cc-ecdn.net Proxied

Incorrect configuration And, the following is an incorrect configuration because preview.example.com indirectly targets the SFCC CNAME via the www.example.com Proxied DNS record, which means O2O will not be properly enabled for hostname preview.example.com : Type Name Target Proxy status CNAME www.example.com commcloud.prod-abcd-example-com.cc-ecdn.net Proxied CNAME preview.example.com www.example.com Proxied

Product compatibility

When a hostname within your Cloudflare zone has O2O enabled, you assume additional responsibility for the traffic on that hostname because you can now configure various Cloudflare products to affect that traffic. Some of the Cloudflare products compatible with O2O are:

For a full list of compatible products and potential limitations, refer to Product compatibility.

Zone hold

If your own Cloudflare zone is on the Enterprise plan, you have access to the zone hold feature, which is a toggle that prevents your domain name from being created as a zone in a different Cloudflare account. Additionally, if the zone hold is enabled, it prevents the activation of custom hostnames onboarded to Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Salesforce Commerce Cloud would receive the following error message for your custom hostname: The hostname is associated with a held zone. Please contact the owner of this domain to have the hold removed.

To successfully activate the custom hostname on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the owner of the zone needs to temporarily release the hold. If you are only onboarding a subdomain as a custom hostname to Salesforce Commerce Cloud, only the subfeature titled Also prevent Subdomains needs to be temporarily disabled.

Once the zone hold is temporarily disabled, follow Salesforce Commerce Cloud's instructions to refresh the custom hostname and it should activate.

Additional support

If you are a Salesforce Commerce Cloud customer and have set up your own Cloudflare zone with O2O enabled on specific hostnames, contact your Cloudflare Account Team or Cloudflare Support for help resolving issues in your own zone.

Cloudflare will consult Salesforce Commerce Cloud if there are technical issues that Cloudflare cannot resolve.

Resolving SSL errors using Cloudflare Managed Certificates

If you encounter SSL errors when attempting to activate a Cloudflare Managed Certificate, verify if you have a CAA record on your domain name with command dig +short example.com CAA .

If you do have a CAA record, verify that it permits SSL certificates to be issued by the certificate authorities supported by Cloudflare.

Best practice Zone-level configuration