Create a compression rule in the dashboard

Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.
Under When incoming requests match, select if you wish to apply the rule to all incoming requests or only to requests that match a custom filter expression.
(Optional) To define a custom expression, use the Expression Builder (specifying one or more values for Field, Operator, and Value) or manually enter an expression using the Expression Editor. For more information, refer to Edit rule expressions.
Under Compression options, set the compression options for requests matching the rule expression.
To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.