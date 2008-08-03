Build a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) AI
This guide will instruct you through setting up and deploying your first application with Cloudflare AI. You will build a fully-featured AI-powered application, using tools like Workers AI, Vectorize, D1, and Cloudflare Workers.
At the end of this tutorial, you will have built an AI tool that allows you to store information and query it using a Large Language Model. This pattern, known as Retrieval Augmented Generation, or RAG, is a useful project you can build by combining multiple aspects of Cloudflare's AI toolkit. You do not need to have experience working with AI tools to build this application.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You will also need access to Vectorize. During this tutorial, we will show how you can optionally integrate with Anthropic Claude ↗ as well. You will need an Anthropic API key ↗ to do so.
C3 (
create-cloudflare-cli) is a command-line tool designed to help you setup and deploy Workers to Cloudflare as fast as possible.
Open a terminal window and run C3 to create your Worker project:
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World Starter.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
JavaScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
In your project directory, C3 has generated several files.
What files did C3 create?
wrangler.jsonc: Your Wrangler configuration file.
worker.js(in
/src): A minimal
'Hello World!'Worker written in ES module syntax.
package.json: A minimal Node dependencies configuration file.
package-lock.json: Refer to
npmdocumentation on
package-lock.json↗.
node_modules: Refer to
npmdocumentation
node_modules↗.
Now, move into your newly created directory:
The Workers command-line interface, Wrangler, allows you to create, test, and deploy your Workers projects. C3 will install Wrangler in projects by default.
After you have created your first Worker, run the
wrangler dev command in the project directory to start a local server for developing your Worker. This will allow you to test your Worker locally during development.
You will now be able to go to http://localhost:8787 ↗ to see your Worker running. Any changes you make to your code will trigger a rebuild, and reloading the page will show you the up-to-date output of your Worker.
To begin using Cloudflare's AI products, you can add the
ai block to the Wrangler configuration file. This will set up a binding to Cloudflare's AI models in your code that you can use to interact with the available AI models on the platform.
This example features the
@cf/meta/llama-3-8b-instruct model, which generates text.
Now, find the
src/index.js file. Inside the
fetch handler, you can query the
AI binding:
By querying the LLM through the
AI binding, we can interact directly with Cloudflare AI's large language models directly in our code. In this example, we are using the
@cf/meta/llama-3-8b-instruct model, which generates text.
You can deploy your Worker using
wrangler:
Making a request to your Worker will now generate a text response from the LLM, and return it as a JSON object.
Embeddings allow you to add additional capabilities to the language models you can use in your Cloudflare AI projects. This is done via Vectorize, Cloudflare's vector database.
To begin using Vectorize, create a new embeddings index using
wrangler. This index will store vectors with 768 dimensions, and will use cosine similarity to determine which vectors are most similar to each other:
Then, add the configuration details for your new Vectorize index to the Wrangler configuration file:
A vector index allows you to store a collection of dimensions, which are floating point numbers used to represent your data. When you want to query the vector database, you can also convert your query into dimensions. Vectorize is designed to efficiently determine which stored vectors are most similar to your query.
To implement the searching feature, you must set up a D1 database from Cloudflare. In D1, you can store your app's data. Then, you change this data into a vector format. When someone searches and it matches the vector, you can show them the matching data.
Create a new D1 database using
wrangler:
Then, paste the configuration details output from the previous command into the Wrangler configuration file:
In this application, we'll create a
notes table in D1, which will allow us to store notes and later retrieve them in Vectorize. To create this table, run a SQL command using
wrangler d1 execute:
Now, we can add a new note to our database using
wrangler d1 execute:
Before we begin creating notes, we will introduce a Cloudflare Workflow. This will allow us to define a durable workflow that can safely and robustly execute all the steps of the RAG process.
To begin, add a new
[[workflows]] block to your Wrangler configuration file:
In
src/index.js, add a new class called
RAGWorkflow that extends
WorkflowEntrypoint:
This class will define a single workflow step that will log "Hello World!" to the console. You can add as many steps as you need to your workflow.
On its own, this workflow will not do anything. To execute the workflow, we will call the
RAG_WORKFLOW binding, passing in any parameters that the workflow needs to properly complete. Here is an example of how we can call the workflow:
To expand on your Workers function in order to handle multiple routes, we will add
hono, a routing library for Workers. This will allow us to create a new route for adding notes to our database. Install
hono using
npm:
Then, import
hono into your
src/index.js file. You should also update the
fetch handler to use
hono:
This will establish a route at the root path
/ that is functionally equivalent to the previous version of your application.
Now, we can update our workflow to begin adding notes to our database, and generating the related embeddings for them.
This example features the
@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5 model, which can be used to create an embedding. Embeddings are stored and retrieved inside Vectorize, Cloudflare's vector database. The user query is also turned into an embedding so that it can be used for searching within Vectorize.
The workflow does the following things:
- Accepts a
textparameter.
- Insert a new row into the
notestable in D1, and retrieve the
idof the new row.
- Convert the
textinto a vector using the
embeddingsmodel of the LLM binding.
- Upsert the
idand
vectorsinto the
vector-indexindex in Vectorize.
By doing this, you will create a new vector representation of the note, which can be used to retrieve the note later.
To complete the code, we will add a route that allows users to submit notes to the database. This route will parse the JSON request body, get the
note parameter, and create a new instance of the workflow, passing the parameter:
To complete your code, you can update the root path (
/) to query Vectorize. You will convert the query into a vector, and then use the
vector-index index to find the most similar vectors.
The
topK parameter limits the number of vectors returned by the function. For instance, providing a
topK of 1 will only return the most similar vector based on the query. Setting
topK to 5 will return the 5 most similar vectors.
Given a list of similar vectors, you can retrieve the notes that match the record IDs stored alongside those vectors. In this case, we are only retrieving a single note - but you may customize this as needed.
You can insert the text of those notes as context into the prompt for the LLM binding. This is the basis of Retrieval-Augmented Generation, or RAG: providing additional context from data outside of the LLM to enhance the text generated by the LLM.
We'll update the prompt to include the context, and to ask the LLM to use the context when responding:
If you are working with larger documents, you have the option to use Anthropic's Claude models ↗, which have large context windows and are well-suited to RAG workflows.
To begin, install the
@anthropic-ai/sdk package:
In
src/index.js, you can update the
GET / route to check for the
ANTHROPIC_API_KEY environment variable. If it's set, we can generate text using the Anthropic SDK. If it isn't set, we'll fall back to the existing Workers AI code:
Finally, you'll need to set the
ANTHROPIC_API_KEY environment variable in your Workers application. You can do this by using
wrangler secret put:
If you no longer need a note, you can delete it from the database. Any time that you delete a note, you will also need to delete the corresponding vector from Vectorize. You can implement this by building a
DELETE /notes/:id route in your
src/index.js file:
For large pieces of text, it is recommended to split the text into smaller chunks. This allows LLMs to more effectively gather relevant context, without needing to retrieve large pieces of text.
To implement this, we'll add a new NPM package to our project, `@langchain/textsplitters':
The
RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter class provided by this package will split the text into smaller chunks. It can be customized to your liking, but the default config works in most cases:
To use this splitter, we'll update the workflow to split the text into smaller chunks. We'll then iterate over the chunks and run the rest of the workflow for each chunk of text:
Now, when large pieces of text are submitted to the
/notes endpoint, they will be split into smaller chunks, and each chunk will be processed by the workflow.
If you did not deploy your Worker during step 1, deploy your Worker via Wrangler, to a
*.workers.dev subdomain, or a Custom Domain, if you have one configured. If you have not configured any subdomain or domain, Wrangler will prompt you during the publish process to set one up.
Preview your Worker at
<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.
A full version of this codebase is available on GitHub. It includes a frontend UI for querying, adding, and deleting notes, as well as a backend API for interacting with the database and vector index. You can find it here: github.com/kristianfreeman/cloudflare-retrieval-augmented-generation-example ↗.
To do more:
- Explore the reference diagram for a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) Architecture.
- Review Cloudflare's AI documentation.
- Review Tutorials to build projects on Workers.
- Explore Examples to experiment with copy and paste Worker code.
- Understand how Workers works in Reference.
- Learn about Workers features and functionality in Platform.
- Set up Wrangler to programmatically create, test, and deploy your Worker projects.
