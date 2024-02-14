Reference architecture

The purpose of a reference architecture is to provide a high-level view of how all or part of the Cloudflare platform is built and how Cloudflare products would fit into a customer’s existing infrastructure. Reference architectures are designed to show where our platform fits in with a customer’s current environment and describe key aspects of a Cloudflare feature/service. Reference architectures should also map customer use cases to Cloudflare solutions.

Reference architectures are typically very detailed. To describe a single architecture without much written content, use a Reference architecture diagram.

Cloudflare Load Balancing Reference Architecture

Magic Transit Reference Architecture

Evolving to a SASE architecture with Cloudflare

​​ Required components

Title: Short verb phrase in second-person imperative. Do not use gerund phrases.

Introduction: Two to three paragraphs describing the document subject matter.

Intended audience: Description of who the document is written for and what they will learn.

Reference diagram: A single diagram that reflects the overall reference architecture.

​​ Optional components

Notes/warnings

Examples

Diagrams

Screenshots

Related links: Bulleted list of links to associated resources.