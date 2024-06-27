Tables
Tables make complex information easier to understand by presenting it in a clear structure.
Use cases
Use tables for:
- Simple mappings of data and values
- Categories of things with examples
- Collections of things with different attributes
Usage
We use standard Markdown tables for our documentation.
Example
|Category
|Range
|Not computed
|Bot scores of 0.
|Automated
|Bot scores of 1.
|Likely automated
|Bot scores of 2 through 29.
|Likely human
|Bot scores of 30 through 99.
|Verified bot
|Non-malicious automated traffic (used to power search engines and other applications).
Markdown table
| Category | Range || ---- | ---- || **Not computed** | Bot scores of 0. || **Automated** | Bot scores of 1. || **Likely automated** | Bot scores of 2 through 29. || **Likely human** | Bot scores of 30 through 99. || **Verified bot** | Non-malicious automated traffic (used to power search engines and other applications). |
Guidelines
When using tables:
- Check whether the tables work for both desktop and mobile users.
- Limit tables to three columns (or four if the information is very condensed).
- Avoid long sentences or information that is so dense that it defeats the purpose of having tabular displays.
Alternatives
If your information does not fit within the guidelines, consider using the following methods of presentation:
- Lists
- Subsections
- Tabs
Large tables
As stated in the guidelines, we generally avoid large tables in our documentation.
However, if you have a unique use case, use the
{{<table-wrap>}} shortcode to make your table responsive and scrollable.
|Header 1
|Header 2
|Header 3
|Header 4
|test
|test
|test
|test
table-wrap example
{{<table-wrap>}}
| Header 1 | Header 2 | Header 3 | Header 4 || --- | --- | --- | --- || test | test | test | test |
{{</table-wrap>}}