Tables

Tables make complex information easier to understand by presenting it in a clear structure.

​​ Use cases

Use tables for:

  • Simple mappings of data and values
  • Categories of things with examples
  • Collections of things with different attributes

​​ Usage

We use standard Markdown tables for our documentation.

​​ Example

CategoryRange
Not computedBot scores of 0.
AutomatedBot scores of 1.
Likely automatedBot scores of 2 through 29.
Likely humanBot scores of 30 through 99.
Verified botNon-malicious automated traffic (used to power search engines and other applications).
Markdown table
| Category | Range |
| ---- | ---- |
| **Not computed** | Bot scores of 0. |
| **Automated** | Bot scores of 1. |
| **Likely automated** | Bot scores of 2 through 29. |
| **Likely human** | Bot scores of 30 through 99. |
| **Verified bot** | Non-malicious automated traffic (used to power search engines and other applications). |

​​ Guidelines

When using tables:

  • Check whether the tables work for both desktop and mobile users.
  • Limit tables to three columns (or four if the information is very condensed).
  • Avoid long sentences or information that is so dense that it defeats the purpose of having tabular displays.

​​ Alternatives

If your information does not fit within the guidelines, consider using the following methods of presentation:

  • Lists
  • Subsections
  • Tabs

​​ Large tables

As stated in the guidelines, we generally avoid large tables in our documentation.

However, if you have a unique use case, use the {{<table-wrap>}} shortcode to make your table responsive and scrollable.

Header 1Header 2Header 3Header 4
testtesttesttest
table-wrap example
{{<table-wrap>}}


| Header 1 | Header 2 | Header 3 | Header 4 |
| --- | --- | --- | --- |
| test | test | test | test |


{{</table-wrap>}}