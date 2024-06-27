Tables

Tables make complex information easier to understand by presenting it in a clear structure. Limit tables to three columns (or four if the information is very condensed). Otherwise, mobile users will have a hard time consuming tabular information.

​​ Use cases

Use tables for:

Simple mappings of data and values

Categories of things with examples

Collections of things with different attributes

We use standard Markdown tables for our documentation.

Category Range Not computed Bot scores of 0. Automated Bot scores of 1. Likely automated Bot scores of 2 through 29. Likely human Bot scores of 30 through 99. Verified bot Non-malicious automated traffic (used to power search engines and other applications).

Markdown table | Category | Range | | ---- | ---- | | **Not computed** | Bot scores of 0. | | **Automated** | Bot scores of 1. | | **Likely automated** | Bot scores of 2 through 29. | | **Likely human** | Bot scores of 30 through 99. | | **Verified bot** | Non-malicious automated traffic (used to power search engines and other applications). |

When using tables:

Check whether the tables work for both desktop and mobile users.

Limit tables to three columns (or four if the information is very condensed).

Avoid long sentences or information that is so dense that it defeats the purpose of having tabular displays.

If your information does not fit within the guidelines, consider using the following methods of presentation:

Lists

Subsections

Tabs

​​ Large tables

As stated in the guidelines, we generally avoid large tables in our documentation.

However, if you have a unique use case, use the {{<table-wrap>}} shortcode to make your table responsive and scrollable.

Header 1 Header 2 Header 3 Header 4 test test test test