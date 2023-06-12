Create custom hostnames
There are several required steps before a custom hostname can become active. For more details, refer to our Get started guide.
To create a custom hostname:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select your Cloudflare for SaaS application.
- Navigate to SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames.
- Click Add Custom Hostname.
- Add your customer’s hostname
app.customer.comand set the relevant options, including:
- Choosing the Validation method.
- Whether you want to Enable wildcard, which adds a
*.<custom-hostname>SAN to the custom hostname certificate. For more details, refer to Hostname priority.
- Choosing a value for Custom origin server.
- Click Add Custom Hostname.
To create a custom hostname using the API, use a POST command on the
/zone/:zone_id/custom_hostnames endpoint.
The response contains the complete definition of the new custom hostname.