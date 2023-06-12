Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
  Create custom hostnames

There are several required steps before a custom hostname can become active. For more details, refer to our Get started guide.

To create a custom hostname:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Select your Cloudflare for SaaS application.
  3. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames.
  4. Click Add Custom Hostname.
  5. Add your customer’s hostname app.customer.com and set the relevant options, including:
  6. Click Add Custom Hostname.

To create a custom hostname using the API, use a POST command on the /zone/:zone_id/custom_hostnames endpoint.

The response contains the complete definition of the new custom hostname.