Local development

To test your Dispatch Worker, user Worker and Outbound Worker before deploying to production, you can use Wrangler for development and testing. Support for Workers for Platforms with wrangler dev in local mode is experimental and may change in the future. Use the prerelease branch: wrangler@dispatch-namespaces-dev to try Workers for Platforms locally.

​​ 1. Create a user worker

$ npm create cloudflare@latest customer-worker-1

When following the interactive prompts, answer the questions as below:

Select no to using TypeScript.

to using TypeScript. Select no to deploying your application.

Update the src/index.js file for customer-worker-1:

src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request ) { const response = await fetch ( 'https://example.com' ) ; return new Response ( ` user worker got " ${ await response . text ( ) } " from fetch ` ) ; } }

Update the wrangler.toml file for customer-worker-1 and add the dispatch namespace:

wrangler.toml dispatch_namespace = "my-namespace"

​​ 2. Create a dispatch worker

$ npm create cloudflare@latest dispatch-worker

When following the interactive prompts, answer the questions as below:

Select no to using TypeScript.

to using TypeScript. Select no to deploying your application.

Update the src/index.js file for dispatch-worker:

src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const customerScript = env . DISPATCH_NAMESPACE . get ( "customer-worker-1" , { } , { outbound : { paramCustomerName : 'customer-1' } } ) ; return await customerScript . fetch ( request ) ; } }

Update the wrangler.toml file for dispatch-worker and add the dispatch namespace binding:

wrangler.toml [ [ dispatch_namespaces ] ] binding = "DISPATCH_NAMESPACE" namespace = "my-namespace" outbound = { service = "outbound-worker" , parameters = [ "paramCustomerName" ] }

​​ 3. Create an Outbound Worker

$ npm create cloudflare@latest outbound-worker

When following the interactive prompts, answer the questions as below:

Select no to using TypeScript.

to using TypeScript. Select no to deploying your application.

Update the src/index.js file for outbound-worker:

src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const { paramCustomerName } = env ; return new Response ( ` intercepted a request for ${ paramCustomerName } by the outbound ` ) ; } }

​​ 4. Start local dev session for your Workers

In separate terminals, start a local dev session for each of your Workers.

For your dispatcher Worker:

$ cd dispatch-worker $ npx wrangler@dispatch-namespaces-dev dev --port 8600

For your outbound Worker:

$ cd outbound-worker $ npx wrangler@dispatch-namespaces-dev dev --port 8601

And for your user Worker:

$ cd customer-worker-1 $ npx wrangler@dispatch-namespaces-dev dev --port 8602

​​ 5. Test your requests

Send a request to your dispatcher Worker: