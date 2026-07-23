Manage monitors

A monitor issues health monitor requests at regular intervals to evaluate the health of each endpoint within a pool.
When a pool becomes unhealthy, your load balancer takes that pool out of the endpoint rotation.
For more details about monitors, refer to Monitors.
When a health check times out, Cloudflare sends retries immediately — they do not wait for the next interval. The
retries setting defines the number of additional attempts after the initial check. For example, with five retries:
- Total attempts: 1 (initial) + 5 (retries) = 6
- With a 20 s timeout: Cloudflare marks the endpoint unhealthy after approximately 120 s (6 × 20 s)
- The configured interval (for example, 60 s) only applies between successful probe cycles, not between retries
Set up the monitor
You can create a monitor within the load balancer workflow or in the Monitors tab:
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Go to Load Balancing.
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Select the Monitors tab.
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Select Create monitor.
Add the following information:
- Type: The protocol to use for health monitors
- Non-enterprise customers: Choose HTTP, HTTPS, or TCP.
- Enterprise customers: Choose HTTP, HTTPS, TCP, UDP ICMP, ICMP Ping, or SMTP.
- Path: The endpoint path to run health monitor requests against
- Port: The destination port for health monitors
- Type: The protocol to use for health monitors
For additional settings, select Advanced health monitor settings:
- Interval:
- By increasing the default, you can improve failover time, but you may also increase load on your endpoints.
- Minimum time in seconds is 60 (Pro), 15 (Business), and 10 (Enterprise).
- Timeout and Retries:
- The health monitor request will return unhealthy if it exceeds the duration specified in Timeout (and exceeds this duration more times than the specified number of Retries).
- Expected Code(s): The expected HTTP response codes listed individually (
200,
302) or as a range (for example, entering
2xxwould cover all response codes in the
200range).
- Response Body:
- Looks for a case-insensitive substring in the response body.
- Make sure that the value is relatively static and within the first 10 KB of the HTML page.
- Simulate Zone:
- It is recommended to use the same zone in which the Load Balancer exists.
- Changes the egress zone settings of a health monitor request to ensure compatibility with features like Authenticated Origin Pulls (mTLS), Argo Smart Routing, Bring your own CA (mTLS), Dedicated CDN Egress IPs, and HTTP/2 to Origin.
- Follow Redirects:
- Instead of reporting a
301or
302code as unhealthy, the health monitor request follows redirects to the final endpoint.
- Instead of reporting a
- Configure Request Header(s):
- Useful if your endpoints are expecting specific incoming headers.
- Header:
- The HTTP request headers to send in the health monitor. It is recommended that you set a Host header by default. The User-Agent header cannot be overridden. This parameter is only valid for HTTP and HTTPS monitors.
- Interval:
-
Select Save.
Prepare your servers
Make sure that your firewall or web server does not block or rate limit your configured health monitors or requests associated with Cloudflare IP addresses ↗.
Each health monitor has the HTTP user-agent of
"Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Cloudflare-Traffic-Manager/1.0; +https://www.cloudflare.com/traffic-manager/; pool-id: $poolid)", where the
$poolid is the first 16 characters of the associated pool.
Attach the monitor to a pool
Once your monitor is created, you need to attach it to a pool:
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Go to Load Balancing.
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Select the Pools tab.
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On a specific pool, select Edit.
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Update the following information:
- Monitor: Select your monitor.
- Health Monitor Regions: Specifies geographic regions from which Cloudflare should send health monitor requests. Because of how monitors check pool health, selecting multiple regions could increase the load on your servers.
- Notification E-mail: Contains email addresses that receive notifications (individual, mailing list address, PagerDuty address).
-
Select Save. The status of your health monitor will be unknown until the results of the first check are available.
Set up the monitor
For a full list of monitor properties, refer to Create Monitor. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API documentation.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Load Balancing: Monitors and Pools Write
The response contains the complete definition of the new monitor.
Prepare your servers
Make sure that your firewall or web server does not block or rate limit your configured health monitors or requests associated with Cloudflare IP addresses ↗.
Each health monitor has the HTTP user-agent of
"Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Cloudflare-Traffic-Manager/1.0; +https://www.cloudflare.com/traffic-manager/; pool-id: $poolid)", where the
$poolid is the first 16 characters of the associated pool.
Attach the monitor to a pool
Once your monitor is created, save its
id property. Include this value in the
monitor parameter when creating your pool.
To edit a monitor in the dashboard:
- Go to Load Balancing.
- Select Monitors.
- On a specific monitor, select Edit.
- Update settings as needed.
- Select Save.
To delete a monitor in the dashboard:
- Go to Load Balancing.
- Select the Monitors tab.
- On a specific monitor, select Delete.
To delete a monitor using the API, send a DELETE request.