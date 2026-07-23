Manage monitors

Overview Retry timing Create a monitor Edit a monitor Delete a monitor

A monitor issues health monitor requests at regular intervals to evaluate the health of each endpoint within a pool.

When a pool becomes unhealthy, your load balancer takes that pool out of the endpoint rotation.

For more details about monitors, refer to Monitors.

Retry timing

When a health check times out, Cloudflare sends retries immediately — they do not wait for the next interval. The retries setting defines the number of additional attempts after the initial check. For example, with five retries:

Total attempts: 1 (initial) + 5 (retries) = 6

With a 20 s timeout: Cloudflare marks the endpoint unhealthy after approximately 120 s (6 × 20 s)

The configured interval (for example, 60 s) only applies between successful probe cycles, not between retries

Create a monitor

Edit a monitor

To edit a monitor in the dashboard: Go to Load Balancing. Select Monitors. On a specific monitor, select Edit. Update settings as needed. Select Save. When you edit a monitor with the API, your request type depends on how much you want to edit. To update specific settings without having to resubmit the entire configuration, use a PATCH request. For broader changes, use a PUT request.

Delete a monitor