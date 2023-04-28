Vendor-specific DNS records

This article requires prior knowledge of DNS record management via the Cloudflare dashboard. To learn more, refer to Cloudflare’s article on managing DNS records.

​​ Google Workspace MX records

Google Workspace requires specific MX records External link icon Open external link added to your DNS provider.

Once you add these records to Cloudflare:

Test the configuration External link icon Open external link

Do not add other MX records other than those provided by Google.

​​ Google Workspace service URLs

If you want to customize the service addresses URLs associated with Google Workspace, refer to Google’s documentation External link icon Open external link . Google enforces HTTPS on its services. If you see errors about redirect loops when browsing to your site through Cloudflare, use Cloudflare’s Full encryption mode.

​​ Google site verification

To add a site verification record in Cloudflare, follow Google’s documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Amazon Route53

AWS customers must update their domain’s nameservers External link icon Open external link to point to their new Cloudflare nameservers.

​​ Amazon S3 bucket

Find the URL External link icon Open external link for your bucket.

Then, create a CNAME record in Cloudflare. For example, if the full host URL of the bucket is files.example.com.s3.amazonaws.com , you would add a CNAME record similar to the following:

files CNAME files.example.com.s3.amazonaws.com

​​ Amazon Simple Email Service (SES)

For help setting up DKIM in SES, refer to the Amazon documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Amazon ELB configuration

Refer to Amazon’s ELB help content External link icon Open external link for guidance on ELB configuration at Amazon, but generally you should:

Add a CNAME record to Cloudflare for the hostname, for example:

Type Name Target Proxy status CNAME elb _<AWS HOSTNAME>.<REGION>._elb.amazonaws.com Proxied

​​ Microsoft 365

For information about the records to Microsoft 365, refer to Microsoft’s documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Microsoft Azure

Follow Microsoft’s instructions on configuring Azure DNS settings External link icon Open external link .

Then, add Azure’s required records to Cloudflare DNS.

​​ Miscellaneous vendors

You can configure Cloudflare to work with ClickFunnels. The process requires updating your Cloudflare DNS settings.

To use Cloudflare with Zoho, refer to Zoho configuration with Cloudflare External link icon Open external link .

Refer to Unbounce’s documentation to get a CNAME value External link icon Open external link , then add that record within Cloudflare. If Cloudflare is activated via one of our hosting partners, your CNAME record should be DNS-only (unproxied).

Refer to SendGrid’s documentation for how to make SendGrid compatible with Cloudflare External link icon Open external link . You may need to refer to Cloudflare’s documentation for updated navigation instructions regarding adding DNS records and creating Configuration rules.

For help configuring WPEngine sites, refer to:

​​ Ning custom domain

For help with Ning, refer to Use a custom domain with Ning External link icon Open external link . When you add records to Cloudflare DNS, those records should be DNS-only (unproxied) until Ning verifies your domain. Then, you can switch your DNS records to Proxied.

For help with SmugMug, refer to Use a custom domain with SmugMug External link icon Open external link . When you add records to Cloudflare DNS, those records should be DNS-only (unproxied) until SmugMug verifies your domain. Then, you can switch your DNS records to Proxied.

For help with Mailchimp, refer to Use a custom domain with Mailchimp External link icon Open external link . When you add records to Cloudflare DNS, those records should be DNS-only (unproxied) until Mailchimp verifies your domain. Then, you can switch your DNS records to Proxied.

​​ Rackspace CloudFiles

Configure Rackspace CloudFiles via CNAME record. Consult the Rackspace documentation External link icon Open external link .

Refer to Rackspace CloudFiles’s documentation to get a CNAME value External link icon Open external link , then add that record within Cloudflare. The CNAME record needs to be DNS-only (unproxied) since rackcdn.com is not compatible with Cloudflare.

First, make sure you update your nameservers and your domain is active.

Then, set up your Squarespace DNS records:

Get your Squarespace DNS information by following these instructions External link icon Open external link . In Cloudflare, add those records : All A records should be Proxied

records should be The CNAME record for www should also be Proxied .

record for should also be . The CNAME record for verify.squarespace.com should be DNS-only. If set up properly, your Squarespace DNS Settings page will now indicate that your ‘Settings contain problems.’ This is the expected behavior.

​​ Tumblr custom domain