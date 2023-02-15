Setup

​​ Geo Key Manager v2 Beta

Geo Key Manager v2 is only available through the Cloudflare API.

Geo Key Manager v2 gives customers flexibility when choosing the geographical boundaries of where their keys are stored.

Using the policy field, customers can define policies containing allow and block lists of countries or regions where the private key should be stored.

To use Geo Key Manager v2 with the API, generally, follow the steps to upload a custom certificate.

When sending the POST request, include the policy parameter to define policies containing allow and block lists of countries or regions where the private key should be stored. You also have access to the geo_restrictions parameter, which is mutually exclusive with the policy parameter and is part of Geo Key Manager v1.

Store private keys in the E.U. and the U.S. curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/custom_certificates" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <AUTH_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data ' { "certificate" : "certificate" , "private_key" : "<PRIVATE_KEY>" , "policy" : "(country: US) and (region: EU)" , "type" : "sni_custom" } '

Store private keys in the E.U., but not in France curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/custom_certificates" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <AUTH_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data ' { "certificate" : "certificate" , "private_key" : "<PRIVATE_KEY>" , "policy" : "EU and (not country: FR)" , "type" : "sni_custom" } '

For more information on the policy field, refer to Supported options .

​​ Geo Key Manager v1

The first version of Geo Key Manager supports 3 regions: U.S., E.U., and a set of High Security Data Centers. If you would like to restrict your private key to another country or region, apply for the closed beta External link icon Open external link of the new version.