Configure aws CLI for R2

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

With the aws CLI installed, you may run aws configure to configure a new profile. You will be prompted with a series of questions for the new profile’s details.

$ aws configure
AWS Access Key ID [None]: <access_key_id>
AWS Secret Access Key [None]: <access_key_secret>
Default region name [None]: auto
Default output format [None]: json

You may then use the aws CLI for any of your normal workflows.

$ aws s3api list-buckets --endpoint-url https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com

# {

#     "Buckets": [

#         {

#             "Name": "sdk-example",

#             "CreationDate": "2022-05-18T17:19:59.645000+00:00"

#         }

#     ],

#     "Owner": {

#         "DisplayName": "134a5a2c0ba47b38eada4b9c8ead10b6",

#         "ID": "134a5a2c0ba47b38eada4b9c8ead10b6"

#     }

# }



$ aws s3api list-objects-v2 --endpoint-url https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com --bucket sdk-example

# {

#     "Contents": [

#         {

#             "Key": "ferriswasm.png",

#             "LastModified": "2022-05-18T17:20:21.670000+00:00",

#             "ETag": "\"eb2b891dc67b81755d2b726d9110af16\"",

#             "Size": 87671,

#             "StorageClass": "STANDARD"

#         }

#     ]

# }

​​ Generate presigned URLs

You can also generate presigned links which allow you to share public access to a file temporarily.

# You can pass the --expires-in flag to determine how long the presigned link is valid.

$ aws s3 presign --endpoint-url https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com  s3://sdk-example/ferriswasm.png --expires-in 3600

# https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/sdk-example/ferriswasm.png?X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Signature=<signature>