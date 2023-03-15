Configure aws CLI for R2

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.



With the aws External link icon Open external link CLI installed, you may run aws configure External link icon Open external link to configure a new profile. You will be prompted with a series of questions for the new profile’s details.

$ aws configure AWS Access Key ID [None]: <access_key_id> AWS Secret Access Key [None]: <access_key_secret> Default region name [None]: auto Default output format [None]: json

You may then use the aws CLI for any of your normal workflows.

$ aws s3api list-buckets --endpoint-url https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com $ aws s3api list-objects-v2 --endpoint-url https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com --bucket sdk-example

​​ Generate presigned URLs

You can also generate presigned links which allow you to share public access to a file temporarily.